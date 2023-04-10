It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week.
Golf
Boys
Oelwein: The Huskies opened the season 4-0, averaging a 168.67 through three dual meets. Brandon Tournier has a 38 average and was medalist twice.
Girls
Anna Curley, Wapsie Valley: The junior won the Aplington-Parkersburg triangular with a 47.
Oelwein: The Huskies opened the season 4-0, averaging a 169.33 through three dual meets. Jaylynn Craun and Hannah Patrick average a 47 and Emma Smock averages a 48.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The Cougars opened the season 4-1 with a 199 average.
Soccer
Cristian Delgado, Northeast Iowa United: The freshman scored the first goal in NEIU history as the program opened the season 0-2.
Andre Fuentes, North Fayette Valley: The junior netted two goals and five assists as the TigerHawks began the season 1-1.
Kaleb White, NFV: The senior opened the season with three goals.
Tennis
Kaleb Berinobis, OEL: The junior opened the season 3-0 between singles and double matches.
Nevin Berry, OEL: The senior opened the season 2-0 in singles play.
Track and field
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed second at the Beckman Catholic Invitational with 100 points. Conall Sauser won the 800-meter run and 1,600 race, while Ray Gearhart won the 3,200. Garet Kiel won the 110 high hurdles and was second in the 200 dash and 400 hurdles.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys: The Cougars won the Mustang Relays in Independence with 136.5 points. Kade Mitchell won the high jump and lost the 100 by thousandths of a second while Trey Nederhoff won the 800.
The Cougars won the 400 relay and sprint medley relays.
Runner-ups included Grant Henderson (200), Davis Van Sickle (long jump), the 1,600 relay, the 800 relay and distance medley relay.