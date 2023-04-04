Hole for hole.
Beat for beat.
The sophomores — Oelwein’s Hannah Patrick and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte — both shot a 42 Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. It went to a scorecard playoff, and the Husky’s par bested the Cougar’s bogey for medalist honors.
Oelwein topped the 2022 2A state champions, 195-207. It was the second consecutive meet the Huskies carded a 195.
“I think I just had a really good golf meet,” Patrick said. “We golfed here (March 28) and it wasn’t my best day. I thought back to all the holes I didn’t do good on and thought about what I could improve on each hole.
“Took my time and thought to myself a lot, ‘You got this. You can do it.’”
She posted one birdie and three pars while playing with the defending individual state champion, teammate Emma Smock and S-F’s No. 2, Zoey Rhea.
“As I got through every hole, I wasn’t thinking about (the scores),” Patrick said. “I played the game and I knew — Chloe’s an insanely good player. She won state last year. So, I knew this would be a good meet, and I just had to push through it no matter what happens.
“Just keep working, trying my best, just not let myself get angry.”
Smock shot a 48, Jaylynn Craun put up a 51 and Zoey Reisner’s 54 rounded out the team score. Alexa Berryman added a 58 and Selah Hadley shot a 64.
“I’m happy for Hannah. That was a good pace for her to play at,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “Her putts were excellent, short game was excellent. That’s what it takes to have a really good score like that.
“Overall, we were consistent again. One ninety-five is a good number.”
Ava Schult shot a 53 for the Cougars. Rhea shot a 55 and Emma Koester shot a 57 to round out the team score. Gracie Bloes (62) and Isabelle Christensen (66) were in the mid-60s.
“All around, we didn’t show what we are capable of,” head coach Josh Krueger said of a retooled lineup. “We struggled to get a good feel for our swing and certainly the greens. It was noticeable that we just need more time, and that will come.
“The message to our girls was very similar to that of last year at the beginning of the season. Now we see what we need to work on ... let’s get to work.”
Tournier’s personal best leads Oelwein boys to victory
Roughly a week later, Brandon Tournier thrived in the weather.
The sophomore noted despite the occasional drizzle, and a minute of pea-sized hail as his group finished its round, conditions were better, in his opinion. And he took advantage, carding an even-par 36 to help the Huskies win, 167-193.
“It was kind of nice today. It wasn’t super-cold, the wind wasn’t bad at all and it didn’t affect any of the shots,” Tournier said. “I mean, birdie putt on eight could have fallen, birdie putt on nine almost fell. It could have been better, but I’m really happy with how I played today.”
A bogey on one was turned around by a birdie on seven. Everything else was par across the board.
He and classmate Ethan Anderson (40) paved the way for Oelwein to drop three strokes from its first meet. Carter Jeanes equaled his 45 against Starmont and Trevor Kane equaled his 46 against the Stars. Anderson was a stroke better as that quartet was the scoring bunch.
“We’re three strokes better than we were last week, set another season low,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “I definitely didn’t expect to do it two meets in row, so I’m a little surprised. But I’ll take surprised. This is a good kind of surprised.”
Owen Gieselman (50) and Camden Huffman (52) were the final scores.
Jaymison Howard’s 41 led Sumner. Joe Kroenecke shot a 47, Aidan Koester carded a 50 and Reid Holtz shot a 55 to round out the team score. Levi Maifeld carded a 64.
“For a few of our boys, it was their first time playing in a competitive setting and away from their home course,” Krueger said. “As expected, we struggled putting together a good score but I thought it’s necessary to get started and reflect on what needs to improve. I was pleased that Jaymison Howard put a respectable score together. He’s had two years of varsity experience and that showed.”
Kuennen noted Oelwein’s 2-0 start is buoyed by practicing and playing at its home course. Tuesday’s expected meet with Waukon was cancelled, and Oelwein heads to Fox Ridge Golf Course on Thursday in Dike.
“We have a big test on Thursday,” Kuennen said. “We’re going to a different course. We’ve only played our home course this year, so Thursday is a big test. Hopefully we rise to the challenge.”