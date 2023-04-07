Jaylynn Craun and Emma Smock posted the same score and Oelwein’s top quartet shot the best four scores as the Husky girls won a triangular at Fox Ridge Golf Course on Thursday in Dike.
Oelwein shot a 190, beating Dike-New Hartford (217) and East Marshall (244). Craun and Smock both shot 46s; Craun was medalist on a cardback playoff. Craun parred one hole and Smock parred two.
Hannah Patrick and Zoey Reisner each shot a 49 to close the team scoring. Alexa Berryman shot a 53 to place seventh and Selah Hadley’s 56 was 10th.
Oelwein’s boys shot a 169 to beat DNH (172) and East Marshall (198). Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier shot 38s, along with East Marshall’s Cody Weaver.
Weaver won medalist honors while Anderson was runner-up. Trevor Kane (45) and Carter Jeanes (48) rounded out the score for the Huskies (4-0). Brogan Steinlage shot a 51 and Owen Gieselman shot a 54.
Wapsie Valley opens season on road
The Warrior boys carded a 210, but fell to both Aplington-Parkersburg (152) and AGWSR (173) on Thursday at Legend Trail Golf Club. Tucker Ladeburg’s 43 led Wapsie (0-2), while Ari Behnke broke 50 for a young, inexperienced team.
The girls did not post a team score, but Anna Curley shot a 47. Madyson Richards carded a 60 and Addisyn McElhose shot a 66.
Tennis
Oelwein boys tennis falls at Union
Kale Berinobis remains undefeated in singles and doubles play (3-0) and Nevin Berry is undefeated in singles (2-0), but the Huskies dropped a North Iowa Cedar League match Thursday at LaPorte City, 6-3.
Berinobis (No. 4) and Berry (No. 5) both won, 10-7, during 10-game pro sets at singles. Berinobis and Austin Schoultz won, 10-2, at No. 2 doubles. Westin Woodson and Parker Sperfslage fell, 10-8, in doubles during the closest loss.
“Good match but tough loss at No. 1 doubles,” head coach Terry Rex said. “Nevin Berry played a long match to stay undefeated in singles.”
Soccer
Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Northeast Iowa United 0
The Falcons (3-1) scored nine times in the opening half of Thursday’s NEIU home opener in Fredericksburg. Bryce Bergman made 17 saves for NEIU.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, North Fayette Valley 3
The TigerHawks (1-1) saw Kaleb White score twice but the Rebels (2-1) scored three in the first half and held on Thursday in Reinbeck.
Blake Rose scored once while Andre Fuentes and Anden Starkweather collected assists.
Trey Frieden made six saves.
Track and field
North Fayette Valley boys fourth, Wapsie Valley boys fifth at Waverly
The TigerHawks (83 points) and Warriors (79) each collected two gold medals and placed 4-5 as teams at the Dave Sage Relays on Thursday in Waverly.
NFV’s Ayden Burrow (110-meter hurdles, 15.14 seconds) and Blake Reichter (discus, 139 feet, 2 inches) both earned first. Wapsie’s Aidan Shannon (400 hurdles, 56.08) and the sprint medley relay (Braden Knight, Traeton Sauerbrei, Hunter Kane, Shannon; 1:40.04) claimed gold.
Mason Harter places second (high jump, 5-6) and fourth (110 hurdles) for Wapsie, which also placed second in the distance medley relay (Dallas Tisue, Weston Schares, Ian Buzynski, Shannon; 3:49.71) and fourth in the 400 relay, 1,600 relay and shuttle hurdle relay.
Hunter Kane was third in the 400 and Dawson Schmit was third in the 800.
Burrow was second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.62) and was part of the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay team (Caden Kerr, Logan Boehm, Jaxson Lundgren; 1:05.72).
Reichter was third in the shot put (41-1) while Caden Reichter was third in the discus (133-5). Waylon Martin was third in the 200 and the 800 relay was fourth.
Cougar boys win Mustang Relays
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s boys track and field team won the Mustang Relays on Thursday in Independence, scoring 136.5 points and besting Vinton-Shellsburg by a half point.
“Good night for the Cougars,” head coach Dan Leete said. “The boys have been working hard and we are starting to develop a little depth within our team. It will give us some options to work with down the road.”
Kade Mitchell won the high jump (5-10) and lost in the 100 by thousandths of a second (12.01) while Trey Nederhoff won the 800 (2:07.59) and the Cougars won the 400 relay (Mitchell, Travis Smith, Tatum Nuss, Noah Henderson; 46.63) and sprint medley relay (Mitchell, Smith, Nuss, Nederhoff; 1:41.37).
Runner-ups included Grant Henderson (200, 24.4), Davis Van Sickle (long jump, 18-0.75), the 1,600 relay (3:45.059, by 0.05 seconds), the 800 relay (1:38.3) and distance medley relay (4:10.33). Sumner was third in the 3,200 relay, 440 shuttle hurdle relay and Achilles Quigley’s 110 hurdles race.
The girls tied for second (81 points) with Denver. Hillary Trainor won the distance triple crown, with victories in the 800 (2:30.37), 1,500 (5:14.79) and 3K (10:53.9).
Ava Bernhard won the high jump (4-10), and the 800 relay (Jana May, Bernhard, Cami Judisch and Sasha Gitch; 1:53.63) won by less than a second.
Gitch was second in the 200 (28.12) and the 400 relay was third.
Claire Rucker (long jump) and May (100) placed fourth.
Wapsie Valley’s girls placed fourth (69 points).
Peyton Curley won the 200 (27.78), and the 400 relay (Jaylin May, Curley, Hannah Knight, LeeAnn Oltrogge) won in 52.65. Knight was second in the 100 (13.66) while May (100), Isabel LaRue (long jump) and Elle Voy (shot put) placed third. The 800 relay was third, as well.
West Central opens season
The Blue Devil boys scored 37 points at the Foster-Kiesau Relays on Thursday in Postville. No individual results were available as of press time.
The West Central girls placed sixth with 23 points at the Starmont Invitational on Thursday in Arlington. North Fayette Valley placed second with 99 points. No individual results were available as of press time.