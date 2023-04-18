It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week.
Golf
Boys
Ethan Anderson and Brandon Tournier, Oelwein: The sophomores led the Huskies to a North Iowa Cedar League triangular win at Denver. Tournier shot a 40 as medalist and Anderson carded a 41 as runner-up.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The junior averaged a 47.5 during two rounds as the Warriors went 0-4 in two triangulars.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Zoey Rhea, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore and junior, respectively, tied for second during the Grundy Center triangular with a 45.
Claire Britt, North Fayette Valley: The senior averaged a 54.3 across three nine-hole rounds as the TigerHawks went 4-0 across an 18-hole quadrangular and a dual match.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior averaged a 49 in a pair of matches.
Hannah Patrick, Emma Smock, OEL: The junior and senior, respectively, each medaled as Oelwein went 4-1 during the week in a pair of triangulars. They both averaged a 48.5.
Abby Squires, West Central: The senior won medalist honors with a 53 during a dual match with Turkey Valley as the Blue Devils registered a girls individual and team score for the first time since 2018.
Kassie Tilleraas, NFV: The freshman won medalist honors during a dual match against MFL MarMac and averaged a 55.67 across 27 holes.
Tennis
Boys
Nevin Berry, Kaleb Berinobis, OEL: The senior and junior, respectively, each went 3-3 as the Huskies went 1-2 during the week. Both won their singles and doubles matches against Columbus Catholic.
Track
Boys
Garet Kiel, OEL: The junior placed second twice during the 110-meter hurdles last week.
Trey Nederhoff, S-F: The senior placed second in three 800 races, one 400 dash and a 1,600 last week.
Tate Rochford, S-F: The sophomore placed second, third and fifth in three 1,600 races last week.
Traeton Sauerbrei, WV: The junior placed second and third in the long jump during two different meets last week.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The sophomore won an 800, a 1,600 and a 3,200 during multiple meets last week.
Aidan Shannon, WV: The junior placed first in the 1,600, second in the 3,200, and fourth in the 400 hurdles across multiple meets last week.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The senior won the 1,600, was second in the 800 and helped the distance medley relay win during the Blue Devils’ lone meet last week.
Girls
Peyton Curley, WV: The sophomore placed first and third during the 200 and helped the 400 relay win twice last week.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior placed third twice during the 100 dash and helped the 400 relay win twice last week.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior won three 3,000 races, won two 1,500 races and won one 800 race during multiple meets last week. She placed second once in the 800 and 1,500.
Macy Westendorf, OEL: The freshman went 1-3 during two 100 hurdle races and helped a shuttle hurdle relay team place second twice last week.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sprint relay crew: Ava Bernhard, Sasha Gitch, Cami Judisch and Jana Meyer helped the Cougars win one 400 relay and one 800 relay and place second in two 400s and two 800s during multiple meets last week.
Bernhard added a silver and bronze in the high jumps, Gitch added two silvers in the 200 and Meyer added two silvers in the 100.