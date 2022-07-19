Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Longtime Oelwein assistant coach Terry Rex was named the boys tennis coach at Monday’s board meeting.

Rex is a second-grade teacher at Wings Park Elementary and longtime coach in the Oelwein CSD. He and his wife, Kristina, have four children. Rex just finished his 34th year of teaching, the last 28 for Oelwein Community Schools.

