Longtime Oelwein assistant coach Terry Rex was named the boys tennis coach at Monday’s board meeting.
Rex is a second-grade teacher at Wings Park Elementary and longtime coach in the Oelwein CSD. He and his wife, Kristina, have four children. Rex just finished his 34th year of teaching, the last 28 for Oelwein Community Schools.
He was head coach for the program in the early 2000s.
“It’s a fun opportunity to do some more coaching. It’s something I enjoyed doing for a couple years in the early 2000s and wanted to give it another.”
Rex is a head coach at the middle school level in basketball and football, and has been a high school assistant in multiple sports. His hobbies include kayaking, fishing, camping, and watching sports. Rex resides in Oelwein with his wife and is active within the community.
“Coach Rex will step into this role seamlessly,” Activities Director Jamie Harrings said. “As someone who previously coached tennis in our district, I am confident in his abilities to jump in and get the job done. He is committed to our student athletes and excited about the work ahead of him.”
The Huskies have one more head coaching position to fill with girls tennis.