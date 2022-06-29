A figurehead is in place.
Oelwein made official the hiring of Brock Sorensen as its inaugural girls wrestling coach during its June 20 board meeting. Girls wrestling became an IGHSAU sanctioned sport in April after the fourth IWCOA girls state tournament concluded in January.
Oelwein head coach Dalton Lape and previously Travis Bushaw coached any girls who wanted to wrestle for the program prior to it becoming a sanctioned sport. The school approved creation of a girls program in April, with several current Huskies behind it.
Oelwein saw Bailee Craun place fifth in the 120-pound Silver bracket and Ryley Hartman nearly reach the podium at 115 pounds. The Huskies scored 26 points to tie for 73rd.
“We are excited to be involved in history making in Iowa by bringing Brock onto our coaching staff as the first girls wrestling coach here in Oelwein,” Athletic Director Jamie Harrings said in a news release. “His knowledge of the sport, demeanor, and ability to build relationships with student-athletes is what is most exciting about him coming on board. I look forward to the season that lies ahead and what coach Sorensen will bring with it.”
Sorensen was a North Fayette Valley assistant for multiple seasons along with teaching industrial technology. He was hired at Oelwein for its industrial technology teaching position, and Lape recommended he apply for the coaching position.
“When I got the (teaching) job at Oelwein, Dalton messaged me right away,” Sorensen said. “’Hey, the girls’ wrestling coach position is open.’ I just gave it a try and ended up getting the job. I think being able to work with Dalton (will) help me transition into the position.”
Sorensen wrestled at Denver, then at Upper Iowa University, where he compiled a 18-32 mark across three seasons.