Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein basketball teams went to Parkersburg on Tuesday for a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader and came away with a pair of losses.

The boys (1-1) fell, 73-35, and the girls lost, 60-25.

Tags

Trending Food Videos