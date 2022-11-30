The Oelwein basketball teams went to Parkersburg on Tuesday for a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader and came away with a pair of losses.
The boys (1-1) fell, 73-35, and the girls lost, 60-25.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Oelwein basketball teams went to Parkersburg on Tuesday for a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader and came away with a pair of losses.
The boys (1-1) fell, 73-35, and the girls lost, 60-25.
In the boys game, Oelwein trailed by 16 at half (40-24), but pulled within nine (40-31) in the third quarter, according to head coach Michael Mohlis. Things unraveled from there as Oelwein scored just three points the rest of the way.
“We battled and gave a full 32-minute effort,” Mohlis said. “I never doubted our effort or heart for a second, that is something that we can hang our hat on, and we will see results from it as we continue the journey.”
Statistics were unavailable as of press time, but Mohlis noted “Conall Sauser, Garet Kiel and Carter Jeanes led us in points. Terick Pryor blocked some shots and made a few tough hustle plays in the game.”
The girls (1-1) trailed 29-17 at the half and scored just eight points in the second half. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Girls
Columbus Catholic 52, Wapsie Valley 38
The Warriors held a 14-8 lead after the opening frame Tuesday in Waterloo, but didn’t score in double digits again until the fourth quarter. Peyton Curley scored 11 and both Kate Risse and Bailey Mullihan added seven apiece.
AGWSR hosted Sumner-Fredericksburg
No score or results were available as of press time from the game in Ackley.
North Fayette Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 28
The TigerHawks (1-1, 1-0 Upper Iowa Conference) scored 20 points in the opening frame and kept going to win a UC contest at home Tuesday.
Makenna Grove scored 12 and Brooklyn Hoey added 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Kasydi Meyer added six points and 10 rebounds.
Boys
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Waukon 56
The Cougars (1-0) scored 19 in the first quarter and 22 in the third Tuesday in Sumner. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Clayton Ridge 44, North Fayette Valley 36
The TigerHawks (0-, 0-1 UIC) let an early lead slip and couldn’t recover Tuesday at home. Clay Moser’s nine points led the way while Blake and Cael Reichter and Decklyn Heins each chipped in six.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 38F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.