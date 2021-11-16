Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily
Register cross-country teams based on postseason results. There are seven spots on each team.
Runner of the Year Ray Gearhart is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2021 All-ODR boys cross-country team.
First team
Charlie Sieck, Starmont-WC
Sixth place Class 2A, 2nd ANA SQM
“Charlie is focused and internally driven each and every day. He has great character and is a solid role model for our younger runners.” — Charlie Gruman, Starmont-West Central head coach
Brennan Sauser, Oelwein
27th 2A, Sixth DNH SQM
“He’s the primary reason the Oelwein cross-country team has had success this year. He’s definitely the emotional leader ... and the backbone of our team.” — head coach Jason Gearhart
Conall Sauser, Oelwein
63rd Class 2A, 14th DNH SQM
“One of the top freshmen in northeast Iowa all season. Coming back out after a year off, he showed what a talented runner he is.” — Gearhart
Andrew Rownd, Oelwein
77th Class 2A meet, 40th DNH SQM
“It’s not his favorite sport, and for some who this isn’t their favorite sport it’s tough to stick with it and continue to get better. He works hard and he had his best ever race on the day of the state meet.” — Gearhart
Jacob Sullivan, Oelwein
82nd Class 2A, 19th DNH SQM
“No one improved more from the previous year on our team than Jacob. All the credit goes to him — he put in a ton of miles over the summertime.” — Gearhart
Benjamin Driscoll, Oelwein
83rd Class 2A, 37th DNH SQM
“It’s only his second year in the program, and he goes from a consistent JV runner to a consistent varsity runner.” — Gearhart
Second team
Davan and Nathan Crooker, Srs., NFV
28th (N), 29th (D) ANA SQM
“Davan and Nathan persevered through some difficult injuries and worked their way back to compete with their teammates securing the conference title and narrowly missing our chance to run at state. They showed a lot of heart and worked hard to end their season on their terms.” — head coach Jon Kullen
Henry Hayes, Sr., Star-WC
22nd ANA SQM
“Henry is a great team leader that leads all level of runners. He pushes everyone to be their best.” — Gruman
Cael Judisch, Sr., S-F
17th NC SQM
“Cael has been a cross country athlete for six years, including middle school, and brings a lot of experience to the team and was one of the boys to push our girls team.” — head coach Alicia Jones
Lukas McGowan, Soph., NFV
23rd ANA SQM
“Lukas progressed throughout the season steadily improving (his) personal record as well as growing as (a leader) of our team.” — Kullen
Caleb Schunk, Oelwein
138th Class 2A meet, 75th DNH SQM
“He’s also kinda new to the sport. He went from mediocre in junior high to a varsity runner on the fourth-place team in the state. He’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve had and has a lot of promise.” — Gearhart
Caleb Zurbriggen, Sr., NFV
19th ANA SQM
“Caleb progressed throughout the season steadily improving (his) personal record as well as growing as (a leader) of our team.” — Kullen