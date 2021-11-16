Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily

Register cross-country teams based on postseason results. There are seven spots on each team.

Runner of the Year Ray Gearhart is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2021 All-ODR boys cross-country team.

First team

Charlie Sieck, Starmont-WC

Sixth place Class 2A, 2nd ANA SQM

“Charlie is focused and internally driven each and every day. He has great character and is a solid role model for our younger runners.” — Charlie Gruman, Starmont-West Central head coach

Brennan Sauser, Oelwein

27th 2A, Sixth DNH SQM

“He’s the primary reason the Oelwein cross-country team has had success this year. He’s definitely the emotional leader ... and the backbone of our team.” — head coach Jason Gearhart

Conall Sauser, Oelwein

63rd Class 2A, 14th DNH SQM

“One of the top freshmen in northeast Iowa all season. Coming back out after a year off, he showed what a talented runner he is.” — Gearhart

Andrew Rownd, Oelwein

77th Class 2A meet, 40th DNH SQM

“It’s not his favorite sport, and for some who this isn’t their favorite sport it’s tough to stick with it and continue to get better. He works hard and he had his best ever race on the day of the state meet.” — Gearhart

Jacob Sullivan, Oelwein

82nd Class 2A, 19th DNH SQM

“No one improved more from the previous year on our team than Jacob. All the credit goes to him — he put in a ton of miles over the summertime.” — Gearhart

Benjamin Driscoll, Oelwein

83rd Class 2A, 37th DNH SQM

“It’s only his second year in the program, and he goes from a consistent JV runner to a consistent varsity runner.” — Gearhart

Second team

Davan and Nathan Crooker, Srs., NFV

28th (N), 29th (D) ANA SQM

“Davan and Nathan persevered through some difficult injuries and worked their way back to compete with their teammates securing the conference title and narrowly missing our chance to run at state. They showed a lot of heart and worked hard to end their season on their terms.” — head coach Jon Kullen

Henry Hayes, Sr., Star-WC

22nd ANA SQM

“Henry is a great team leader that leads all level of runners. He pushes everyone to be their best.” — Gruman

Cael Judisch, Sr., S-F

17th NC SQM

“Cael has been a cross country athlete for six years, including middle school, and brings a lot of experience to the team and was one of the boys to push our girls team.” — head coach Alicia Jones

Lukas McGowan, Soph., NFV

23rd ANA SQM

“Lukas progressed throughout the season steadily improving (his) personal record as well as growing as (a leader) of our team.” — Kullen

Caleb Schunk, Oelwein

138th Class 2A meet, 75th DNH SQM

“He’s also kinda new to the sport. He went from mediocre in junior high to a varsity runner on the fourth-place team in the state. He’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve had and has a lot of promise.” — Gearhart

Caleb Zurbriggen, Sr., NFV

19th ANA SQM

“Caleb progressed throughout the season steadily improving (his) personal record as well as growing as (a leader) of our team.” — Kullen

