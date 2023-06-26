A state championship as a player.
Seven coach of the year honors.
Eight state tournament teams as a coach.
Yet on June 19, Oelwein graduate and former Cedar Rapids Xavier golf coach Tim O’Brien proclaimed that day “my No. 1 memory” of his golf career. That day, he joined six other coaches inducted into the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.
“My No. 1 memory is happening right now,” O’Brien said during his speech, “as I feel so very blessed to be receiving this award and to have my wife, plus our family and friends here to share this moment with me. This award is truly a dream come true.”
O’Brien graduated from Oelwein in 1976 and was on the 1976 Class 2A state championship team. O’Brien introduced Bob Downs during Downs’ 2016 Hall of fame induction.
O’Brien was an assistant coach for his alma mater from 2003-2007, then took over at Xavier in the fall of 2007. He coached until the fall of 2022 season.
In 16 seasons, O’Brien coached Xavier to a 1,004-537 record in all regular season competitions — duals, triangulars, quadrangulars and tournaments.
“There seemed to be an overall theme the recipients and those doing the introductions of this year’s inductees,” O’Brien told the Daily Register. “The coaches had the ability to get the back half of their lineups to achieve at a very high level, knowing they would be able to count on their best players to consistently perform for them.
“This took place by the coaches having a passion for the game and a genuine concern and caring for all their athletes, and building up those relationships year-after-year. What also was heard over and over was how the coaches stressed the importance of honor and integrity and academics.”