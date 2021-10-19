Oelwein and North Fayette Valley both fell in the first round of the Class 3A Region 8 tournament Monday.
West Delaware swept the Huskies, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7, in Manchester while New Hampton swept the TigerHawks, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, in New Hampton.
“Going into the match, we knew it was going to be a challenge. West Delaware is currently ranked No. 2 in class 3A and has been a strong program for as long as I can remember,” Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said. “I appreciate the players who were forced out of the comfort zones a bit and had to play out of position.”
Oelwein (2-24) was without senior outside hitter Maddi Vawter, and senior setter Falynn Buehler missed the match with illness. Andersen made lineup changes to counter that and preserve Oelwein’s two-setter offense.
Oelwein collected two kills — Natalie Crandall and Zoey Reisner — and two assists — Morgan Albers and Joslynn Melchert. Reisner snagged six digs and Molly Trumblee chipped in three.
Oelwein graduates Alber, Payton Arndt, Buehler, Maddi McShane, Trumblee and Vawter.
“We’re trying to build our program the right way and get to a point where we can compete against every opponent,” Andersen said. “That’s the goal and we’ll continue to work hard in an attempt to reach it.”
The TigerHawks (16-14) closed their Upper Iowa Conference championship season with 21 kills, four blocks, three aces and close to a fourth set.
“We played well the first two sets up to 12 points and then New Hampton pulled away from us,” head coach Jennifer Lee said. “We had the lead for most of the third set with some key digs and blocks on our defense but we couldn’t get a pass at the end and New Hampton played to that.”
Setter Zaida Moore posted seven kills, 13 assists and half a block. Classmate Tessa Halverson dropped five kills and an assist.
Seniors Jordan Johnson (four kills, 1.5 blocks, one ace) and Alyssa Bohr (14 digs, three kills, half a block) also played their last match, as did Chloe Yauslin (nine digs).
“Overall, it was a good season for us,” Lee said. “We definitely had games we played to the best of our ability and games where we struggled to show up. We had a good group of seniors that we will really miss next season.”