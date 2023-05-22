The Huskies scored 12 runs and rapped out eight hits Friday in Vinton during a 12-11, eight-inning victory at Vinton-Shellsburg.
Carter Jeanes walked three times, scored three runs and drove in two runs; the senior also stole four bases.
Nevin Berry and Chris Rocha each went 2 for 3. Berry, Terick Pryor and Parker Sperfslage each drove in a run. Brady Burkhart and Ray Gearhart each stole two bases.
Burkhart pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.
Oelwein led 11-4 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Vikings knotted the score with a seven-run frame.
Wapsie Valley starts season at .500
The full complement shows up this week.
Wapsie Valley was missing a handful of baseball players last week as it christened its newly lit field with a 14-0 loss to Waterloo East on Monday before earning its first victory, 9-5, at Crestwood two days later.
The Warriors (1-1) scored four in the top of the seventh Thursday.
Jacob Schoer drove in Kane Schmitz in the frame, two runs scored on an error and Blake Hesse was credited with stealing home for a 9-4 lead.
Hunter Curley pitched two innings for the win; he allowed just one hit and an unearned run, with two walks and three strikeouts.
Schmitz pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out six.
Schmitz scored three runs while Justus Kelley went 2 for 3 with two runs and Hesse drove in two. Tucker Ladeburg and Schoer each drove in one. Kelley and Schoer stole two bases apiece.
Manny Huebner snagged a single and Schmitz earned a walk against Waterloo East as the Warriors were one-hit.
Starmont-West Central opens season perfect
The StarDevils beat Clayton Ridge-Central Elkader, 6-2, and MFL MarMac, 4-1, last week to begin the season 2-0.
Brooks Ingels drove in two against CR-CE and Brandon Cushion stole a base. Cushion went 1 for 3 against MFL MarMac.