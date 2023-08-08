The first day of fall sports practice began Monday, with players in football helmets, t-shirts and shorts outside and players adorned with kneepads screaming “ball” and “I got it” on courts inside.
At Oelwein, Bob Lape’s fifth season at the helm of the Huskies — and 16th in the region — started with fresh health and optimism. The opening two days of practice featured just helmets and fundamental work, while shoulder pads are added today. Full pads and full contact begin Friday, 14 days before the first game of the season.
Lee Andersen’s 12th season also began with optimism. The Huskies recorded their best mark in several years, but have an impactful senior class to replace.
Oelwein volleyball’s season opener is Aug. 22 at Crestwood.
Jason Gearhart’s cross-country program returns a majority of its boys team from a fifth-place 2A state meet finish.