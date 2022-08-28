INDEPENDENCE — Small steps are the correct path.
Oelwein volleyball took a few of them at the Independence tournament Saturday, opening the season with two wins during the seven-team round robin.
The Huskies (2-4) went 0-3 in pool play last season, dropping each match in straight sets. This year, a loss to host Independence went to three sets and Lee Andersen’s program also beat a 1A ranked program.
“It was an interesting day. I’m a big believer in trying to learn from every match we play, whether it went good or bad,” the head coach said. “The first thing I want to say is kind of what Zoey and Emma mentioned to you (for the preview). We have a really, really good positive vibe, good team chemistry, good family dynamic going on with this year’s group.”
Oelwein beat Janesville, 21-12, 21-16, in its second match and followed a second loss with a 21-13, 21-16 win against Alburnett. The Huskies fell to Independence (21-13, 17-21, 15-7), Benton Community (21-14, 21-17), Union Community (21-7, 21-7) and West Delaware (21-9, 21-11). Benton is ranked No. 15 in 3A, Union is ranked No. 11 in 3A and West Delaware is ranked No. 4 in 4A.
“I was very proud of everyone for giving 110 percent,” senior outside hitter Zoey Reisner said. “I know we didn’t have the best record but we won the same amount of games in one day compared to last year where the whole season we got two wins.
“We have to be ready to play the next two days and we are all super pumped and ready for it.”
Reisner and classmate Emma Smock helped lead Oelwein’s offense, which showed set to set improvement in losses to the Bobcats and the Hawks. Defensively, new libero Jocelyn Schwartz integrated herself into the lineup and Andersen gave experience to
“As the day went on you could tell we were getting tired as most girls would since we had been playing since 8:30 a.m., but we tried to play our best,” Smock said. “We went 2-4 on the day, which is not how we wanted to end up, but we know that we can’t hang our heads since we have two days of games starting off our week.”
Aside from splitting sets with Independence, Oelwein held a lead multiple times against Benton. Andersen noted the team’s expectation of itself is pretty high despite compiling just seven wins the past three seasons.
“I think they got into their heads a little bit because we want to be successful so badly,” Andersen said. “They want to get those wins right away.”
Reisner and Smock praised their teammates for a quick bounce-back from playing the host early in the morning to beat Janesville. Their coach concurred.
“To their credit, we had a really, really nice win against Janesville,” he said. “We got a nice win over a ranked team, and in a two-game sweep to boot. Those are hard to come by.”
Wapsie Valley wins four at Bondurant-Farrar
The Warriors picked up four victories in five matches on Saturday in Bondurant. Wapsie Valley’s loss was a three-set, 15-21, 22-20, 15-12 defeat to Waverly-Shell Rock.
Wapsie beat Holy Trinity Catholic (21-18, 21-14), North Polk (21-13, 21-13), Pella Christian (21-14, 21-11), Burlington Notre Dame (21-13, 24-22) and Bondurant-Farrar (21-16, 21-8).
Hannah Knight posted 30 kills and 21 digs, with four aces. Taylor Buhr picked up 28 kills, 12 digs and six aces. Both collected two blocks apiece.
Anna Curley added 12 kills and five blocks while Kalvyn Rosengarten chipped in 15 kills and six blocks.
Sydney Matthias contributed 73 assists, 28 digs, 13 kills and nine aces and Emma Jones accrued 31 digs and eight aces.