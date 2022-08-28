Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Zoey Reisner

Oelwein’s Zoey Reisner attempts a kill against Benton Community on Saturday in Independence. The Huskies equaled their 2021 win total during the season’s opening weekend.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

INDEPENDENCE — Small steps are the correct path.

Oelwein volleyball took a few of them at the Independence tournament Saturday, opening the season with two wins during the seven-team round robin.

