One beat. Two beats.
Jaylynn Craun smiled.
“Guys, don’t put me under pressure,” she said, staring at teammate Selah Hadley. “I can’t —”
“You just shot a 44,” Hadley screamed.
Craun smirked.
The sophomore second-year golfer posted a career-best nine-hole round as the Huskies shot a 195 against Starmont on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The No. 5 golfer won medalist honors by six strokes against teammates Hannah Patrick and Emma Smock, who both shot 50. Craun carded three pars and four bogeys in her round.
“I just felt more confident today than any other day I’ve ever shot a round of golf,” Craun said. “I just could feel it today. I was locked in. On my last putt, I just was like, ‘We’re going to get this in and we’re going to shoot a good score today.’ I was never down on myself.
“I’m super-shocked myself. I never thought in a million years, I’d shoot a 44.”
Zoey Reisner shot a 51 and Alexa Berryman shot a 57 as the fifth score.
First-year golfer Maria Rael shot a 63, which Craun drew inspiration from. The pair were in a foursome with Starmont’s Breeze Neal and Faith Wills.
“Maria did super-well for her first time out,” Craun said. “It was ridiculous how much she improved each shot, each hole. I was shocked … I shot a 70-something my first meet, and she shot a (63). Way better than I did in my first meet.”
Starmont’s Billie Jo Schlueter carded a 64 to lead the Stars (298).
“We’re coming back, the team is doing so well, and I’m so proud of us,” Craun said after learning her teammates’ scores. “I just feel like we are going to see big things in the future. I feel confident in us.”
Head coach Cole Thomas noted the team’s pre-match goal was to reach 210, a score it broke just twice last season.
“Five scores below 57, so that’s good consistency,” Thomas said. “Awesome night for Jaylynn. I knew she was having a good round, but that’s a great round for her. Good for her.”
Oelwein’s boys shot a 170 through the cold and wind, also setting a benchmark. It topped their best nine-hole score from 2022 by four shots, and sophomore Brandon Tournier noted he and playing partner Ethan Anderson left a handful of strokes on the course.
Tournier shot a 40, with a birdie and three pars. Anderson shot a 41, with a birdie and four pars.
“I know me and Ethan kind of struggled a little bit, but we played decent golf. And everyone else played really well,” Tournier said. “A lot of the approach shots were affected. Tee shots weren’t bad for us, me and Ethan. But I missed some putts, I missed some approaches. It was a fun first round.”
Owen Gieselman (44), Carter Jeanes (45) and Maddox Pattison (45) rounded out the team score. Trevor Kane shot a 46.
“As a team it was solid. Being close to the best we’ve scored on nine holes… just overall, I think a lot of us played great,” Tournier said. “I’m excited for this year. Us playing average golf, we’re going to be able to compete as a team in a lot of meets.”
Head coach Derek Kuennen concurred. It was the main post match message to the group.
“We had a few guys shoot much lower than their average, so I hope that’s a sign of improvement,” the coach said. “If we can hang around 170 strokes every meet, I think we can be very competitive.
“Very happy. We had some good practices to start the year, some guys who are very goal-oriented to have more success than last year. I think we’re seeing it start to play out.”