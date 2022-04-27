BlastBall registration deadline May 2
BlastBall is a fun, fast paced game for 3- and 4-year-olds. It uses an exclusive “honking” base to entertain young players and adds excitement to the game.
The game is a step down from T-ball.
BlastBall helps develop hitting, catching, fielding, throwing and base running skills. No glove is required.
Games played Sunday evenings for four weeks. For this program to begin on time, the department needs volunteer coaches to sign up when registering a child.
The registration deadline is Monday, with a tentative start date of June 5. There is a $15 fee, with a $5 late fee. Scholarships are available.
T-Ball program offered for Kindergarten boys and girls
The Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department offers T-Ball for boys and girls currently enrolled in Jr. Kindergarten and Kindergarten, or ages 5 and 6. It meets once a week for four weeks starting June 5. For this program to begin on time, the department needs volunteer coaches to sign up when registering a child.
Players are required to have a softball or baseball glove.
The registration deadline is Monday, with a tentative start date of June 5. There is a $20 fee, with a $5 late fee. Scholarships are available.
All registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Williams Wellness Center. For additional information, call (319) 283-2312.
Men’s softball league manager’s meeting May 4
The Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department offers men’s softball on Tuesdays. The league starts mid-May and plays through mid-July. It is $200 per team to play. Softballs will be provided.
A manager’s informational meeting will be held 6 p.m. May 4 at the Williams Wellness Center. At this meeting, rosters and registration fees are due.
We will determine the start date and end of season tournament dates. For more information call (319) 283-2312 or stop into the Williams Wellness Center.