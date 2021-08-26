Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department began its fall sports registration recently. Registration is available at the Williams Wellness Center; registration is due by Sept. 2.

Parks and Rec reversible jerseys are available to purchase for $18. If applying for a financial scholarship, please make sure to have the proper paperwork (most recent tax return or the 2021/2022 free and reduced lunch document from the school). These must be presented in order to receive funding, along with partial payment.

Kindergarten Soccer: This program is for girls and boys in Jr. kindergarten and kindergarten. This program will meet once a week for four weeks. Teams will do 15 minutes of drill work and will play a game the last 30 minutes.

The fee is $20. A $5 late fee is added after the deadline.

This program is held Saturday mornings at the Sports Complex. Check the box if you are willing to be a volunteer coach. Coaches need to be assigned for each team before play can begin. Everyone is required to wear shin guards, tennis shoes or cleats.

First-6th Grade Flag Football: This program is for girls and boys. Games are held Tuesday at the Oelwein Husky Football Stadium.

The fee is $20. A $5 late fee is added after the deadline.

Practices will be once a week, scheduled by the volunteer coach. All players will need a Park and Recreation reversible jersey. Volunteer coaches are needed. Please note change on game days and location this year.

Third-6th Grade Volleyball: This program helps develop new skills, proper techniques, understanding of the rules and strategies of the game. This is for boys and girls.

The fee is $20. A $5 late fee is added after the deadline.

Games are Sunday late afternoons and will have one practice a week. Volunteer coaches are needed. All players will need a Park and Recreation reversible jersey. Knee pads are required for all players.

Pick up and drop off registration at the Williams Wellness Center. Call 319-283-2312 for more information.

