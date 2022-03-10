Little League baseball and softball first through sixth grade registration is due next Friday (March 18).
Registration is available for pickup and drop off at the Williams Wellness Center. It is important the center gets registration in on time to determine how many teams are needed to schedule whether it be local teams or travel teams.
The center is also looking for volunteer coaches for all levels. Make sure to check the box if one is willing to help.
Travel coaches, the scheduling meeting is April 3 at 1 p.m. in West Union at North Fayette Valley high school.
Scheduling with other teams in the league is that day.
If one applies for a financial scholarship, please do not wait until the last minute to get this form in to verify. Scholarships need to be turned in between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Please note: A partial fee will be accessed.
Applicants must provide most recent tax info or Free/Reduced Lunch status from the school. If it is on file for this school year, one does not need to show us the forms again.
For more information, call 319-283-2312 or stop in at the Williams Wellness Center. Registration forms and league information can be found at the Wellness Center.