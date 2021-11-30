Not bad for an opener.
Oelwein knows it still has some work to do after missing 16 free throws and what head coach Michael Mohlis termed “a bunch of bunnies.”
However, the Huskies used a seven-point run over the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter to create an ample amount of space and ran away to a 63-39 victory against Starmont in the season and home opener Monday.
“We kinda of finally found a group of five a couple times that went together, and they started flowing and we started playing basketball like we wanted to,” Mohlis said. “I think a lot of it was it was the first game; we haven’t played a lot yet. Just playing with each other … we needed that game experience.”
The Stars (0-1) took a lead on Sawyer Beatty’s jumper in the lane 15 seconds into the contest, but lead just once more on a putback (4-3) two and a half minutes into the frame.
Parker Sperfslage’s free throws at the 4:17 mark gave Oelwein (1-0) a 5-4 advantage and the visitors pulled within one score just once afterward when Kyle Sherman’s 3-pointer went in for an 8-7 deficit.
The next time Starmont scored, they trailed 14-9 after another Beatty bucket. Head coach Todd Beatty pointed to his team’s turnovers, which numbered 25, as the key factor in the loss.
“Basically I think we threw away a winnable game,” he said. “Too many turnovers, lack of communication on defense and missing easy layups. You fix half of those we are in that game until end.”
After Sherman’s 3, Garet Kiel tossed in a layup and later Cole Hamilton dropped in a jumper for a 12-7 first-quarter edge. After Beatty’s score for a 14-9 deficit, Kiel scored on another layup and Hamilton scored three for a 19-9 lead.
The lead grew from 10 to double Starmont’s score (28-14) on a Ethan Weber free throw and was 31-15 at halftime.
Duncan Tripp’s layup pushed Oelwein’s lead to 20 (35-15). Later, consecutive layups from Hamilton put the advantage at 24 points (41-17).
“Once we figured out how to move the ball and let everybody get a touch, and then our transition game got going … I think it was pretty good,” Kiel said of the effort after contributing 13 points and seven steals to the win.
Added Brock Steinlage, “We pushed in transition a lot harder after the first quarter, which I think really helped open things up. It’s a mindset. I think we just clicked as a team, really.”
Outside of the many turnovers, Starmont shot 13 for 29 from the foul line and missed a chance at more second-chance points. Beatty’s team picked up 18 points on 19 offensive rebounds, but four of those led to immediate turnovers and at least three offensive rebounds led to missed free throws.
“We are a younger team and I expect mistakes to happen,” Beatty said. “We will improve off this game and can’t wait for the next opponent.
“I look at this game as a great way to kick off the season and get a good look at what we need to do moving forward.”
Garrett Waterhouse scored nine points to lead a balanced attack. Beatty scored eight and Keegan McTaggart chipped in six.
Hamilton’s 20 points paced Oelwein, with Ethan DeTemmerman, Carter Jeanes (three steals, two assists) and Duncan Tripp at six apiece. Carson Cox chipped in seven rebounds and two steals while Steinlage added four rebounds and four assists.
“Our guys brought energy, from our freshmen behind the bench at the start to our bench to our starters,” Mohlis said. “All game I thought our energy was good.”