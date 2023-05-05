CEDAR FALLS — An under-par back nine bolstered sophomore Ethan Anderson’s effort during the North Iowa Cedar League mega meet Thursday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Anderson carded a 74 to tie for second, and place third on cardback playoffs, and led Oelwein to a fifth-place 325. Anderson shot a back-nine 35 with birdies on No. 14 and No. 18 offsetting a bogey on 15.
He shot a 39 on the front nine, with three bogeys.
“I think the team played good, but there still could have been improvement,” Anderson said. “My game was just clicking on all cylinders yesterday. Putts were falling and the driver was up to par. The team and I are very excited for sectionals on Wednesday.”
The Huskies were three behind Grundy Center and 10 off NICL champion Aplington-Parkersburg.
“I am happy we were within 10 strokes of tying for first,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “I thought we played well. Playing golf all day long can be a challenge, but the boys hung tough, even when they had a few tougher holes.
“I am very proud of our guys for going out and competing the best they can. We are looking forward to our sectional next week at New Hampton.”
Sophomore Brandon Tournier shot an 80 and placed top-15, with Trevor Kane 27th after an 84. Owen Gieselman shot an 87 and Maddox Pattison posted an 89. Carter Jeanes shot a 94.
“I thought we played pretty good as a team and honestly had a good shot of winning it,” Kane said. “Every guy that scored for us probably could have gotten a couple strokes off their scorecard somewhere, and with that I think we could have won it.
“As for me, I just figured out how to be a little more consistent and it worked. Hopefully we can carry the same energy into our sectional meet on Wednesday.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg shot a 359 to place 11th. Jaymison Howard shot an 82 to place 22nd. Aidan Koester broke 90 with an 88 while Reid Holtz shot a 94 and Joe Kroenecke carded a 95.
“Collectively the boys put together their best team score of the year,” head coach Josh Krueger said. “This group is still very young and inexperienced. A conference tournament like this was exactly what they needed as we prepare to play our first-round sectional next week at New Hampton. I imagine the boys will be more prepared for the next step after this.”
Wapsie Valley shot a 403 to place 15th. The Warriors were four off Gladbrook-Reinbeck and five off 13th-place East Marshall. Tucker Ladeburg shot an 88 and Briggs Boehme broke 100 with a 98.