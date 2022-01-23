CORALVILLE — One medalist, one close to the podium.
Nowhere to go but up.
Sophomore Bailee Craun took sixth place in the 120-pound silver bracket at the IWCOA girls state championship and freshman 115-pounder Ryley Hartman was one match from reaching the medal round at the conclusion of the fourth annual two-day tournament at XStream Arena.
Their success helped the Huskies score 26 team points to tie for 73rd.
Freshman 110-pounder Emmah Hoveland (5-7) went 2-2 with an opening-round pin and a forfeit while classmate and 120-pounder Jocelyn Schwartz (1-4) went 0-2.
“Overall, I’m proud of the way the girls competed,” head coach Dalton Lape said. “As a coach, I’m glad and proud that we were able to have some success in this tournament. We will have to use this as a boost into the off-season and work to improve our performances in the years to come.”
Craun was placed in an eight-girl silver bracket because the 120 pound weight class had 73 wrestlers registered. Fifty-eight were selected for the regular bracket and the rest went into the silver bracket.
Because of the brackets layout, Craun (6-9) wrestled five matches, with four on Friday on her placement match Saturday morning.
“I had really good matches, some I won and some I lost, but they were all learning experiences,” Craun said. “One of my goals for this was staying off my back as best as I could and I did that, for the most part.
“I’m really proud of getting sixth in my bracket. I really couldn’t have done it without my friends, the coaches, Principal (Tim) Hadley and my family.”
Hartman was one win away from the medal round. She earned a takedown to begin the match with Mount Pleasant’s Abby Blint, but Blint picked up a reversal 20 seconds later. Blint claimed a penalty point a few second later and led 3-2 before she pinned Hartman at the 1 minute, 30-second mark.
“I had those good moments but there were also times I knew I could have done better,” Hartman said. “My first-round win helped me realize I was meant to be there, and I gained a lot of confidence from that match.”
Hartman (10-6) went 5-2 in the tournament with five pins. Four happened in the first period, and two were in under a minute.
“Ryley has made tremendous strides from the first practice until now,” Lape said. “She puts in the extra work that it takes to be successful. She had goals of placing at state and fell one match short of that, but she will use that to push herself in the offseason.”
All four Huskies are expected to be back next season.
“Jocelyn decided to start competing on January 7 and I’m glad that she came out and got the experience of what we need to improve on for next year,” Lape said. “Emmah had some success before losing to the (state runner-up) but kept performing well.
“All of the girls keep getting better every time they get back on the mat.”