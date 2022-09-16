Do everything.
Ethan DeTemmerman was Oelwein’s backup quarterback last season.
He put up solid numbers as a sophomore — accounted for 80 yards of offense (50 pass, 30 rush), two scores (one pass, one rush) and 15.5 tackles, and scored the Huskies last touchdown of the season against Union Community.
A step up was necessary his junior season.
How big of a step it has become hasn’t fazed him.
He’s still the backup to senior starter Carter Jeanes. DeTemmerman has added starting cornerback and backup wingback to his duties, among others.
“He’ll run wingback every other play or for multiple plays during the drive, and he’ll run quarterback sometimes in the same game if I’m out,” Jeanes said. “He returns kicks, returns punts … He’s stepped up in every single position, almost, to play something and help us out.”
A smaller roster was also hit with injury and other absences the opening month of the season. DeTemmerman was more than happy to help.
“It’s just having fewer guys, so people have to play everywhere,” DeTemmerman said. “You must learn more than one position. I feel it helps everyone know more of what everyone else is supposed to do.”
His two interceptions came in the season-opening win at Charles City, and account for the team’s only two takeaways. His 6.5 tackles, extrapolated, give him 18 across an eight-game, a modest improvement from last year.
“Last year, he did good on defense, but he’s just so much better this year,” Jeanes said. “Coverage-wise, doing his roles, making his tackles.”
As a wingback, he has 83 rush yards and three catches for 12 yards. He’s returned five kickoffs for 105 yards, a 21-yard average. Jeanes noted it has turned DeTemmerman into a “dual-threat” athlete, which he can utilize when he moves back to quarterback.
Joked DeTemmerman, “I haven’t taken a snap in a quick minute, but it’s fine.”
The junior takes it all in stride. Just put me in coach, I’m ready to play.
“Then you show everyone can rely on you,” he said. “It’s stepping up as an upperclassman (this season). Making it easier for the seniors, too.”