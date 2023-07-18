Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.