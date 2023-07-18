Anguish. Elation. Exhaustion.
It’s all there in Liz Eser’s Facebook post.
Written a day after the Ironman Texas, part of the North American Championship series, the Oelwein health and fitness coach penned a scrawling manifesto regarding her journey to qualify for the Ironman Women’s World Championship, an event eight years in the making.
On April 22, Eser finally qualified for the big event, held this year on Oct. 18, in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. She placed 74th overall in the female bracket, and eighth in her age division, with a time of 10 hours, 58 minutes, 12 seconds during the 140.6-mile endurance race in Texas.
“Obviously, I’ve been (competing in qualifiers) since 2015,” Eser said in late June. “That’s a long time, and I’ve had this goal for a long time. It’s a lot of time, a lot of work — you’re putting in almost 20 hours of exercise a week when you’re getting into an Ironman build.”
Her children are getting to an age where Eser doesn’t want to start missing weekend events, an incredibly essential age in the development process which will take them from near middle school through pre-college age. As a coach, both for high school athletics and otherwise, Eser knows the adverse effect — positive and negative — of making ultimatums.
To tell oneself and others in the circle ‘I’m out’ whether the goal was achieved April 22 or not is to attach a truckload of pressure, correct?
“Yes, I put a lot of eggs in that basket,” she laughed.
“I put in more hours than I ever have in training (for the qualifier),” Eser added. “More distance, more time. More everything. I put a lot of effort, and pressure, into that race.
“At the same time, I was good with that decision. Whether it happened or not. ‘If I don’t reach this goal, I’ll revisit it again later in life, maybe.’ I was OK, with putting it on the backburner if it didn’t come to fruition.”
But it did.
Eser cut 20 minutes off her best prior Ironman time, placing 323rd overall. She clocked 1:08.13 for the 2.4-mile swim, 5:32.92 for the 112-mile bike ride and 4:06.17 for the 26.2-mile run.
“It’s probably even (through the event),” Eser said of cutting 20 minutes from her 2022 qualifying time. “Not my swim so much, those times are similar, or within a minute each time. But my bike was about 10 minutes, 15 minutes faster. And I had an average run, for me. So, it probably mainly came from the bike.”
She also had a mechanical issue during her bike ride at the 2022 qualifier, which she said added 15 minutes or so. Her transition times — the time it took from moving from the swim to bike stage, and then bike to run stage, was about the same for both transition sections and from 2022 to 2023.
Her transition times were 5:26 and 5:47, respectively, during this qualifier.
“You want to try and do as much — especially when you’re going from the bike to the run,” she said. “You get your shoes on, and then you worry about everything else as you’re running (through the transition area).
“Put your race belt on while you’re running, put your hat on, grab your nutrition — you don’t sit there and do all that while you are seated.”
Eser found out the next day she was locked in for the world championships. Even then, everything felt jumbled emotionally and physically.
“Relief is probably a good word — relief was there, too. Accomplishment. Happiness,” Eser said of the 24-30 hours after crossing the finish line. “‘Now I’ve done it, now I don’t have to necessarily wait until my kids are in college to try and train again.’ There was a little bit of relief, but … I was so close to the goal many other times, and yet it felt so far away. So, it was happiness.”
Now, October is coming soon.
“Yep,” Eser grinned.
Based on her thoughts, feelings and written word, that also means there is an air of finality looming. Eser will still train for an occasional half-Ironman, which only takes up a three-hour segment of a weekend day.
“I can handle three-hour workouts,” she chuckled. “I’m going to be done for a while in terms of full-distance Ironmans, anyway, after this race. My kids are just too busy.
“I can get back to being a mom, full-time. Or close to full time.”