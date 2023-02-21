Austin Espe wanted the bracket round.
The senior came close.
Oelwein’s Epse and classmate Ashton Seeders participated in the Class 1A individual state tournament Tuesday morning at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Espe rolled a 623 to place 14th, six spots from qualifying for bracket play.
Espe rolled a 155 in the opening game, then followed up with a 247 in game 2 and 221 in the final game.
“He bowled better than last year, placement-wise,” head coach Christopher DeBack said. “I know he was disappointed because he wanted to place in that top eight, get into bracket play to be able to show what he’s capable of.”
A sub-200 Game 1 was an obvious setback, but DeBack was pleased Espe rebounded well. Espe averaged a 277 per game prior to the postseason for Oelwein (3-7). Espe placed 17th with a 632 last season and 25th as a freshman at the individual tournament.
“Came down to a not-so-great for him first game. He left some splits and the lane was just not being nice to him. Lane 9, he was leaving splits and pins and lane 10 he was striking every time. For whatever reason, Lane 9 was not being friendly.”
Seeders placed 32nd in his final prep tournament with a 474. He rolled a 144, 160 and 170. He averaged 245 per game and won the Camanche district meet with a 687 series.
“He’d fine a line and it’d be good for two frames, then he’d miss or the line wouldn’t work anymore and he’d have to work to dine another line,” DeBack said. “I’m proud of him; I’m proud of Austin. They bowled well, and to make it to state is an accomplishment. I was really happy for Ashton to make it as a senior.”