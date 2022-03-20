REINBECK — It’s not known if Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Kevin Bergman asked his team ‘who wants to start?’ prior to tipoff.
But it might have been a funny question.
Bergman coached the dark-jersey team during Friday’s North Iowa Cedar League Senior All-Star game, and the team began with just five players. The NICL East’s top two clubs, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Morgan Brandt, Katie Reno) and Jesup (Jacie Lange, Alexis Larson, Amanda Treptow), provided the quintet for Bergman.
The light-jersey colored team had just six players, and the teams switched a handful of the 11 total players at halftime.
Bergman’s initial squad won the first half, 22-20. The light jersey team, with Brandt, Larsen and Treptow switching sides, won the third quarter, 19-18, and the Elam-ending fourth quarter, 11-7.
Lange (11) and Treptow (10) scored in double digits and Larsen netted eight.
Brandt scored the fourth-quarter game winner and finished with eight points.
“It was a great opportunity to play with the people I have been playing against for four years,” Brandt said. “Playing with Katie and for Kevin was an awesome way to end our basketball career together.”
Brandt squared off against Reno in the halftime 3-point contest, then again in the second half. Reno scored a bucket and got a piece of one of Brandt’s shots in the third. The forward noted Bergman and Brandt sold her hard on playing one last time.
“It was awesome getting to play for Kevin one last time,” Reno said. “And of course I had a ton of fun being able to play with and against my really close friend Morgan Brandt for one last time.
“Going into the game I was very nervous, not going to lie, being I hadn’t played basketball for over three weeks. However, I ended up having a lot of fun.”
Arndt and Reno accidentally collided going for a second-half rebound, and the Husky senior who joked “I’m fine just sitting on the bench” during warmups hit her lone basket in the second half.
She also guarded Kiel for a couple possessions in the second half.
“I thought it was super fun playing with all the girls we have been competitive with this past year,” Arndt said. “I love playing with and against Malayna. It was fun to get a chance to be competitive with her when we were on a different team.
I’m super glad she and I played this last game together.”
Kiel put up 13 points in the contest, sinking three 3-pointers in the second half.
“It was overall a really fun and exciting experience and I’m very glad that Payton and I ended up participating,” Kiel said. “Playing with her one more time was fun, but playing against each other was new and exciting.
“Even though we are new to the NICL conference, playing with all those girls made it feel as if we had been playing against them for years.”