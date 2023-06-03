WEST UNION — Both Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli rambled through early-morning mayhem Friday and Saturday at North Fayette Valley as each played early-morning sessions and were off the field by just after lunchtime.
Oelwein (6-5) went 2-2, while S-F-T (10-2) went 3-1. The Cougars beat Crestwood (4-3), Don Bosco (9-8) and Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) and fell to Charles City, 5-4, after allowing five runs in the top of the sixth.
S-F-T scored in the bottom of the ninth to beat Don Bosco, held on as Crestwood scored two in the top of the seventh and beat the Vikings behind five walks while being no-hit.
Jamie Jones went 5 for 11 with six runs batted in, two home runs, two walks and two runs while Isabel Bernard was 4 for 12 with three runs and a steal.
Addi Murray went 2-1 with a save in 20 innings. She struck out 13.
Kylee Krueger won her first varsity game, scattering five hits in five innings against Edgewood-Colesburg. She struck out one.
Oelwein started strong, scoring 15 total runs in wins against North Fayette Valley (5-0), and MFL MarMac (10-0, six innings).
The Huskies were winless Saturday, losing 10-0 to Waverly Shell-Rock and 14-1 to Beckman Catholic.
In Friday’s victories, Ella Schunk and Aspen Weir each threw complete-game two hitters. Weir struck out four and Schunk struck out three.
Emma Smock went 4 for 8 with four runs batted in. She hit a walkoff three-run homer to close the MFL victory. Jaylynn Craun and Weir each went 4 for 7; Craun drove in three runs and doubled twice.