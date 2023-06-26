Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman went 7-3 as her team placed 11th during the 2023 AAU Scholastic Duals on June 21-23 in Orlando, Fla. Wrestling at 110 pounds, Hartman claimed six pins and an injury forfeit as the Iowa So Fluffy placed 11th.
“Overall, it is a great experience,” Hartman said. “I’m so incredibly grateful for this opportunity to wrestle against some of the best competitors in the nation and make so many friends. There are definitely things I need to improve on before high school season. I also really loved the team atmosphere and all of the coaches. Everything was so positive and inclusive. Besides wrestling we’ve all gotten to enjoy Orlando and hangout together in the parks and at the hotel. I’m just so, so, so happy I took this opportunity for my wrestling career and for all the friends I made.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor, wrestling for Iowa Minions, went 6-4 as the Minions placed 10th. Trainor collected three pins, a 5-4 decision, an 8-6 sudden-victory decision and a forfeit.
“It was a great experience, and I was glad to have the opportunity to be a part of team Iowa,” Trainor said. “I had matches against girls from many different states, which brought lots of competition. It was nice to be on a dual team and cheer on my teammates. I just fell short and was one win away from being an All-American, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and those who helped support my trip.”
Golf
S-F’s Bolte places third at Iowa Jr. Amateur
Two-time defending Class 2A champion Chloe Bolte placed third at the recent 2023 Iowa Junior Amateur tournament June 19-21 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. She shot a 226 through three days, with seven birdies. Bolt dropped her score each round, carding 80-74-72.
Bolte was also recently named the Class 2A IHSGCA Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.
“I am very honored to be awarded the 2A player of the year from the IAHSGCA,” Bolte said. “As for the Iowa Junior amateur championship tournament, it was a lot of fun. I started out slow, but then fired two great rounds earning myself a third-place finish that I was very pleased with.”
Oelwein’s Ethan Anderson tied for 35th during the boys’ tournament, carding a 231. He carded a 78-76-77 during his rounds.
Track and field
Trainor named All-State in 3,000-meter run
Trainor was named to the Iowa Association of Track Coaches All-State team in the 3,000-meter run. She placed second during the event. The top two runners in each event for each class were named All-State; the top four times overall were named All-State Elite.
“It’s a nice honor to recognize Hillary for all her hard work and dedication,” head coach Dan Leete said. “She continues to be a great leader and role model in every activity she is involved in at SFHS.”
Softball
Springville 12, West Central 3
Sydney Teague went 3 for 3 with a double, run batted in and run scored and both Hannah Scott and Faith Steinbronn drove in a run for the Blue Devils (4-19) during Friday’s loss