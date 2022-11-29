Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ryley

Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman won her Central Elkader scramble bracket Monday.

 Photo courtesy Oelwein wrestling

Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman (2-0), Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor (2-0) and Wapsie Valley’s Ella Schares (3-0) each went undefeated during the Central Elkader scramble on Monday in Elkader.

Hartman garnered two pins at 110 pounds, with one in 41 seconds and another at the 3:45 mark.

Tags

Trending Food Videos