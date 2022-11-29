Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman (2-0), Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor (2-0) and Wapsie Valley’s Ella Schares (3-0) each went undefeated during the Central Elkader scramble on Monday in Elkader.
Hartman garnered two pins at 110 pounds, with one in 41 seconds and another at the 3:45 mark.
“Going into my matches I was excited to compete after having a loss last week at Independence,” she said. “My first match was a quick pin. The second match I knew I wanted to battle and that’s what I did. I scored 13 points and got the pin during the second period.”
Joining Hartman (4-1) with two wins was Jaylynn Craun, who opened her career with a 2-1 showing at 130, with two pins. Her wins lasted under two minutes, with a pin at 1:04 and at 1:36.
Merissa Rogers (105, 1-4) and Jocelyn Schwartz (125, 2-3å) each went 0-2, while Emmah Hoveland (115, 2-4) went 0-3.
“We are fighting some injuries and sickness, so we didn’t have all our girls wrestling,” head coach Brock Sorenson said. “The girls that did wrestle fought hard, and we saw improvement. We still have plenty of things to work on, but I thought it went good tonight and I’m proud of them all.”
Trainor (105, 4-1) went 2-0 with a pin and 3-0 decision, while Wapsie’s Ella Schares (125C, 3-3), wrestling for Sumner, went 3-0 with pins at 39 seconds, 1:10 and 1:47. Nine of the 10 Sumner/Wapsie wrestlers accrued at least one win, with Isabel Christensen (125D, 2-4) going 2-1 with her first two pins. Delaney Youngblut (1-1 scramble, 3-2), Sasha Gitch (1-1 scramble, 2-3) and Kenzlei Steffen (1-1 scramble, 3-2) each picked up a pin. Cami Judisch (1-2 scramble, 3-3), Jamie Jones (1-2 scramble, 1-5) and Mae Wedemeier (1-1 scramble, 2-3) also won a match.
“We are improving,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “However, we still find ourselves forcing shots or not finishing shots, and need to ‘feel’ where we are during a match to be in good position, especially with our hips. Again, we were winning a handful of matches and simply found ourselves in a bad position, which cost us the match.”