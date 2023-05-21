DES MOINES — An Oelwein junior.
The shorter of the hurdles races.
Fourth place.
Deja vu, in a sense.
But Garet Kiel is building his own legacy.
Kiel placed fourth during Saturday’s 110-meter high hurdles championship, clocking 15.09 seconds to capture his first state medal. He was 0.28 seconds behind third and 0.15 ahead of fifth.
“It’s crazy. I’m not going to lie; I really wanted third,” he said. “But I’m just going to have to work for it.”
His effort mirrored that of older sister Malayna, who placed fourth during her 100 hurdles race as a junior.
“I’ve thought about that. I’ve thought about that a little bit,” Garet said. “I just hope I can keep it going my senior year. Really looking forward to hopefully coming back.”
Kiel had the third-best qualifying time of 14.9 on Friday, despite his heat being disrupted by the false start and disqualification of North Fayette Valley’s Ayden Burrow. Kiel was also clipped by a cleat during Saturday’s finals run.
“My goal this year was honestly to get to the finals,” he said. “So when I got to the finals, my goal was to try and get the guy in first. Just hold with him, and see what I can do. I didn’t get him, but I bet I ran pretty fast.”