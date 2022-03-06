Oelwein’s Malayna Kiel and North Fayette Valley’s Kenlin Schmitt were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association 3A Northeast All-District team recently.
Kiel averaged 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals this season. She shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range and was named first-team All-North Iowa Cedar League East.
This is the first IGCA All-District award for either.
“I’m really grateful whenever I get an honor like this because that means people think of me when deciding who gets on the team,” Kiel said. “I’m just proud that I could end my basketball career on a high note.
“A bunch of credit is of course due to our coaches for always pushing me hard in practice to be better as well as my teammates. I would be nothing without all those people by my side supporting me.”
Schmitt averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, two blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She shot 40 percent from the field and was named first team All-Upper Iowa Conference for the third year in a row.
“Being named 3A all district is awesome,” Schmitt said. “I was definitely surprised when I saw it but I was very happy the minute I read my name on the list.
“It shows that all the time and work I put in really pays off. It is a great honor to be named all-district and I couldn’t have done anything without my teammates.”
Area hoopsters selected
for All-Star game
The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association released the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Games. Teams consist of 10-12 players from four regions across Iowa.
The Northeast Iowa boys team includes Jesup’s Carson Lienau, Independence’s Michael Kascel and Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer.
The games will be played March 26 at Dallas Center-Grimes.
Oelwein’s Schunk recipient
of “You Can” award
The E. Wayne Colley “You Can” award is given to players nominated by coaches across the state and classes. Oelwein’s Ella Schunk was honored this season after being nominated by head coach Jason Yessak.
“Ella studies the game, may not be the most talented, but is one of our hardest workers,” Yessak wrote. “She has developed into a great leader and does tremendous things for our program by helping out the younger players. Ella would be voted most likely to succeed as a future coach.”
Oelwein’s Espe named
first-team All-District
Oelwein junior Austin Espe was named recently to the 1A Central District first-team. Espe qualified for and placed 17th at the Class 1A individual meet, rolling a 632.
Espe rolled a 225 in his opening game, then posted a 214 and 193 in successive rounds.
At the state qualifying meeting at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque, Espe bowled a 668 series to place second, He was three pins behind the district champion.
NFV’s Heins honored by IFCA
North Fayette Valley’s Justin Heins was named the Iowa Football Coaches Association Class 2A Region 2 Coach of the Year on Saturday during the IFCA awards banquet.
Heins guided the TigerHawks to a 9-2 record and the Class 2A quarterfinal.
— Gidal Kaiser