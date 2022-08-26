Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

0827FBFFF

Oelwein’s all-senior offensive line includes two-year starters such as center Parker Sperfslage (with ball) and newcomers like Landyn Schuldt (in white jersey).

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

Landyn Schuldt didn’t start on Oelwein’s offensive line last season.

A Grand View University signee named Christian Stoler was entrenched in the spot.

Tags

Trending Food Videos