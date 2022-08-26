Landyn Schuldt didn’t start on Oelwein’s offensive line last season.
A Grand View University signee named Christian Stoler was entrenched in the spot.
He missed all of pre-season football camp and the first handful of practices at military basic training. Yet classmates praise his quick adaptation to becoming the line’s new left tackle.
“It’s his first year starting on offense,” classmate and left guard Alex Duffy said. “He had Christian Stoler in front of him last season and learned from him, but he’s had to learn a bit more and I think he’s done well with that.”
Added Cori Lickiss “When he got back, he’s basically learned everything that we ran through over the first week or so of practice and that he missed out on at camp.”
Schuldt is one of a couple new starters on an all-senior offensive line, which is the backbone of Husky head coach Bob Lape’s run-based offense. With its array of formations and backfield movement, Oelwein’s offense is predicated on the offensive line working together in synchronized fashion.
Having an all-senior lineup together has aided the quintet’s feeling this season can produce something special.
“I think it’s the first time in a while that Oelwein has had five senior linemen (starting),” two-year starting center Parker Sperfslage said. “Coach Lape has always said we’d like to have five senior linemen every year, and then keep passing it down. This is the first year we’ve been able to do that. We’re trying to start the tradition.”
The line is smaller on the whole, with Cori Lickiss’ 6 foot, 4 inch, 275-pound frame largest. Just one other rostered lineman, starting or otherwise, reaches that current weight. Schuldt is 6-6 but is under 250. Though lighter, the group feels it is quicker and things have been adjusted to reflect that.
“Our playbook has been more about the difference in linemen, since we have more speed than what we did for previous years,” Tyrone Armstead said.
The immediate goal is to help produce a multiple-win season. Victories have shrunk from three to two to one during this class’ matriculation through high school.
Three times in the red zone against Vinton-Shellsburg at home, with no scores and a 7-0 loss. A handful of other red zone opportunities across the seven losses that would have drawn scores closer. Quarters where it played well.
Armstead, Duffy and Sperfslage reminisce on could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, but just briefly. Lickiss saw occasional time on the line last year, meaning Schuldt is the only true newcomer.
“It’s an understanding feeling,” Armstead said. “We’ve all been through the ‘I have no idea what to do,’ freaking out, scared a little bit stage. We understand that.”
The group has also taken to teaching more when the opportunity comes up.
“It’s about teaching the ones coming up,” Schuldt said. “Helping them out if they don’t know what they’re doing.
“Collectively, we’re working more together as a team. We’re trying to set an example for the younger generation coming up.”
Asked to assess who has improved the most, they take turns praising each other. Duffy and Lickiss joked Schuldt has “become smarter at remembering the plays.” Sperfslage notes Armstead and Duffy, who bookend him, “when I’m wrong, and I’m wrong sometimes, they get on me.”
Armstead turns to the center and offers “Parker’s been really leading us” as the relative elder of the bunch.
They look both happy to and uncomfortable at assessing each other. Perhaps it’s because they’re bunched together on the floor of a Williams Center corridor. Perhaps it’s because of their camaraderie built on and off the field. Trips to Cedar Falls and varied other group activities have taken place many, many times since last season.
“Getting to know each other outside of football is big,” Lickiss said. “If none of us were really good friends or talked outside of football, I feel like offensively and defensively we wouldn’t be as up to par as we are right now.”
Added Schuldt, “The bond you build outside of practice and playing games helps us be better and get to know each other better.”