Oelwein sophomore Hannah Patrick was named to the Class 2A Region 5 All-District team recently, one of six in the region. Huskies head coach Cole Thomas was named regional coach of the year.
Patrick averaged a 48.56 score during nine hole rounds this season and a 94.33 average during 18-hole rounds.
“When I found out I was sitting on the bus doing our school walk through for sendoff for us girls to go to state,” Patrick said a couple days before the 2A state tournament. “When Mrs. Jacobs (school athletic director Jamie Jacobs) stood up and said, ‘Congrats, Hannah on being named all region team’ … I was happy because everyone was clapping, smiling, and celebrating for me. But it took me a minute to process what it meant.
“I was very happy, to be able to have that honor and be a part of the amazing all region team that we have. I think it all comes down to how much work you’re willing to put in and how much determination and dedication you have.”
Patrick’s career-best 18-hole round of 90 helped the Huskies qualify for the state tournament; she was medalist or runner-up multiple times during nine-hole duals.
“Hannah made a big improvement in her 18-hole scores this season,” Thomas said. “To be top-6 in our region containing two of the individual medalists at state is quite the accomplishment. I'm excited to see her put in the work to take another step forward next season.”
The Huskies posted a 194.67 nine-hole average, and an 18-hole average of 391.33. Oelwein went 10-1 in duals and triangulars, placed fourth at the North Iowa Cedar League tournament, second at the Oelwein Subregional and first at the Anamosa Regional to qualify for state. Oelwein placed ninth at state.
“The coach award was special because it means the team had a great day, and several months of hard work by the team paid off in winning the regional final. I am blessed to be able to share successes with a great group of athletes,” Thomas said. “The Oelwein community showed a lot of support to our girls this season. I hope the success helps to build confidence across the other sports they play, knowing they can compete at the highest level.”