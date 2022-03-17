Jillian Prouty didn’t go searching for a post-prep running career.
But an opportunity presented itself, so why not?
The Oelwein distance runner signed Thursday to run cross-country for Des Moines Area Community College, a Division III NJCAA program.
“I never thought any school would reach out for me to run cross-country,” Prouty said. “I just thought, ‘OK, I’ll go right to a four-year school.’ But once the opportunity came up, I thought I’d just go visit and see what it was like. I really liked all their newer facilities … I liked their coach, and their program was like our high school team, so I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Prouty ran varsity cross-country the past four seasons, clocking in her top 5-kilometer time of 23 minutes, 25.1 seconds at the Dike New-Hartford state qualifying meet to place 57th as a senior.
“We talked in class last semester,” Oelwein head cross-country coach Jason Gearhart said. “She was set on going to Iowa State as a student. Then probably about Halloweenish, she said, ‘DMACC has reached out to me about running cross-country there.’
“We discussed the pros and cons of playing sports in college and she came to the decision she wants to run. I think it’s a great idea.”
She tallied two of her three best times across her career at the state qualifying meet, with a time of 24:20.6 at the 2020 Jesup state qualifier. She also ran a 24L31.8 as a sophomore and a 24:43 as a senior.
Lingering injury issues over the past two years took their toll on her cross-country and track performance. According to both her and Gearhart, she’s fully healthy heading into her final track season.
“When I was doing my tour, they showed me their training facilities and rehab center. If it seems like I was to have any issues, they’d be willing to work around any problems and rehab me the best way possible,” she said. “Their coach was telling me they end up dealing with hip flexor issues a lot, which is what I had problems with. He talked about how, on the weekends, they do cross-training instead of regular training if you happen to have an issue arise.”
DMACC was third at the 2021 DII Region XI meet and 18th at the NJCAA national meet.
“DMACC is getting an improving runner, an extremely hard worker, a great teammate and a very good student. I don’t know of any college coaches that don’t want that combination,” Gearhart said. “I think DMACC made a good decision reaching out to Jillian, I think Jillian made a good decision reaching out and accepting DMACC’s offer.”