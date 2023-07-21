Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli junior pitcher Jaymison Howard and Oelwein junior outfielder Terick Pryor were named to the Class 2A Northeast District first and second team, respectively, at their positions by Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Howard went 6-2 in eight starts, with a 0.15 earned-run average, a 0.94 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) and 51 strikeouts in 46 innings.
He was one of four pitchers selected for the Northeast district and improves his standing on being named second team Northeast District in 2022. Teammate Tatum Nuss was as 2022 second-team selection.
“Jaymison fully deserves every bit of recognition he earns,” former Cougars head coach Brett Meyer said. “With him on the mound, we could compete with anyone.
“Jaymison is dedicated to the game and he’s only going to get better; next season he will be a force.”
Howard also batted .300 (21 for 70) with 18 runs batted in, 18 runs scored, 14 walks, 11 steals and six hit-by-pitches. He is the first Sumner first-team selection since at least 2016.
Pryor is the first Huskies second-team selection since Mason Kunkle in 2019. Oelwein placed three on the Northeast district list that season, including first teamers Steve Nicolay and Dom Robertson.
“I found out a practice or two out from our first-round game, right before practice,” Pryor said. “Knowing that I was named that was an accomplishment; I was proud of myself, because all my hard work and dedication paid off. Baseball is my all-time favorite sport and being named (all district) for baseball means so much.”
He batted .346 (27 for 78) with 21 HBP, 19 runs, 17 RBI, 12 walks, four doubles and a home run. Pryor’s on-base percentage was .536, and he stole nine bases.
“Terick was one of our most consistent hitters this year and really embraced our mantra, ‘Find a way on base,’” head coach Colin Morgan said. “His number of hit by pitches demonstrates that he was willing to do whatever to help the team to be successful. Terick will be a big part of our team taking the next step next summer.”
Oelwein has seen one player make the all-district team each year since 2021, with Carsen Jeanes and Ray Gearhart being named honorable mention in 2021 and 2022.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates pushing me to be better, and my coaches who put in so much of their time to help us get better,” he said. “You learn from every game, good or bad. So, I’m just so thankful.”