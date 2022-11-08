Oelwein’s 2022 turnaround was led by a pair of seniors.
They were rewarded by the North Iowa Cedar League East recently in helping the Huskies (13-20) win more matches than they had in nearly four prior seasons combined.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Oelwein’s 2022 turnaround was led by a pair of seniors.
They were rewarded by the North Iowa Cedar League East recently in helping the Huskies (13-20) win more matches than they had in nearly four prior seasons combined.
Senior outside hitter Zoey Reisner was named second team after collecting 145 kills, 143 digs, 31 block assists, 30 aces, five solo blocks and five assists.
“I’m very happy for Zoey,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “She absolutely deserves it. I’m glad that the other coaches recognized the hard work she put ino this year. She stepped up for us big time, both on the court as well as off.”
Classmate Emma Smock was named honorable mention. She contributed 130 digs, 88 kills, 20 aces, eight assists, three solo blocks and two block assists.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Overcast. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.