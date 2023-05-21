DES MOINES — Time doesn’t matter.
Oelwein’s Conall Sauser repeated that mantra after placing sixth in the 1,600-meter run Saturday at Drake Stadium. He clocked 4 minutes, 25.03 seconds in the one-mile race, two days after placing fifth in the 3,200.
“Four-25 I went, so I have to feel pretty good, obviously,” Sauser said. “Time also doesn’t matter at all here, so I wish I would have gotten that fifth guy, but it’s still all right. I have to be happy with it at the end of the day.”
Sauser was third after 400 meters, but dropped two spots by the 800 mark, then the third in the final lap, on a hotter day. A year after placing 16 in the mile and 22nd in the two mile, Sauser comes home with two medals.
“The weekend went really good,” he said. “Last year I was lucky to not get last, you know? I kind of fell off at state, but this year I held it pretty good. I, overall, I’m happy with it.”
Fellow distance runner Jacob Sullivan ended his career with a top-20 finish in the 800 run. The senior was 19th in 2:03.11, 0.01 seconds behind 18th and a half-step above 20th.