DES MOINES — A final kick, and the placement is the thing.
Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was pleased with his fifth-place finish Thursday after the 2A boys 3,200-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium.
“The time wasn’t great. It’s a little hot, so I slowed it down,” Sauser said after clocking 9 minutes, 59.9 seconds. “But this is championship racing. At the end of the day, times don’t matter. It’s all about placing. And I think I placed pretty well.”
Sauser was fourth by the 400-meter mark despite being boxed in at the start and having to work through it starting at 100 meters in.
“I knew I had to get back up there. I was in 20th place or something,” he said. “I cut out to lane 3 and pushed myself to the front. It’s an obstacle you get in racing.”
Sauser never dropped lower than seventh, and ran 1:10.71 in the final lap to move back into fifth. He was asked if running without older brother Brennan changed his outlook this season.
“It was a lot more fun with my brother. He was in most of the races I was in, so we could push each other,” Sauser said. “This year, I had to learn how to push myself without him, which was hard.”
Ray Gearhart placed 24th in 10:30.82.
The Huskies shuttle hurdle relay placed 13th in 1:04.34, 0.08 seconds ahead of Osage. Brock Steinlage, Matthew Bratten, Hayden Tripp and Garet Kiel placed third in heat No. 5.