Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.