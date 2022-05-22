By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — It happened so suddenly.
Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser was in a small pack during the Class 2A 1,600-meter race Saturday at Drake Stadium.
In a pack of runners, arms and legs can go anywhere. Sauser and Grundy Center’s Ethan Sadler both fell in the secondary pack on lap 2. Both rolled on the ground for a second, then got up and kept going.
The Oelwein senior saw the entire field in front of him and was slow to get back into the race. It dashed his hopes of not only a 1,600 title, but perhaps a top-8 medal.
Sauser rebounded to place 14th in the race, with younger brother Conall two spots behind him.
“It looks awful after what I said Thursday, but I was trying to get out front and it was a big pack,” Brennan said. “I don’t fault (Sadler), it’s just competitive. You’re going to pass and you out your arm out. I do it all the time. It’s in the spirit of the sport.”
“I’ll admit I could have pushed harder once I hit the ground. That was on me. I could make excuses, but I should have been in the top 8 either way. Going into college, I have to remember that.”
Added Sadler, “I don’t recall all the details, oxygen deprivation and all that, but next thing I know, I look to my right and he’s down, and I would assume he tagged my leg or I got caught up in him. It’s just a big mashup, tons of boxing in, but the mile is supposed to be a scrappy race.”
Brennan clocked 4:40.23, with Conall at 4:42.23.
“I think I definitely could have gone faster,” Conall said. “The big trip kind of got my head out of it the whole time because I was (worried for Brennan). I started to think about how he was doing.”
Interjected Brennan, “I yelled at him, apparently, when I passed him.”
It was the second distance relay the brothers ran together at state. Brennan was third in the 3,200 Friday. He was behind the Des Moines Christian duo of Aaron Fynaardt and Carson Houg, who went 1-2 in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
“No one can take away that I finished third in the 3,200. I think I proved I could have kept up with (the Des Moines Christian pair),” Brennan said.
Of running with Conall twice, Brennan seemed as wistful as one could while shaking off a bloody elbow.
“We competed at state cross-country together, we came here together,” Brennan said. “It’s really fun to do it with him. This is the end for me, but the beginning for him.”
Added Conall, “I really enjoy it. We go out, we push each other. Whenever I don’t want to do a workout, he tells me to suck it up. It’s a great thing to come here and run with him.”
Sophomore Garet Kiel placed 21st (16.07) in the 110-high hurdle preliminary Friday.
Parkersburg Eclipse Publisher/Sports Editor Jake Ryder contributed to this report