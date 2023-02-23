Four sports.
Four levels of anxiety, stress, happiness, frustration.
Golf is the one that “relaxes” Oelwein multi-sport athlete Emma Smock the most.
Smock signed to play golf for Division III Wartburg College on Thursday in a small ceremony amongst family, coaches, teammates and friends. She put pen to paper on a celebratory signing form after being accepted to the school earlier this year.
“I’m excited,” Smock said. “At first, I really wanted to play softball. But the sport I most enjoy playing, honestly, is golf. It’s a relaxing way to help me get my mind off other things.”
Smock’s older brother Cooper is an offensive lineman for the Knights. Golf head coach Cole Thomas went to Wartburg, as did softball assistant coach Dalton Lape. Former teammate Kennedy Lape is a pitcher for the Knights.
“I’m happy that — I think Emma will really like it at Wartburg,” Thomas said. “I’ve had friends go there; we have former students and former athletes there. I haven’t heard anyone ever say anything bad about their experience at Wartburg, so I think that’s a positive.”
Smock posted a nine-hole 53.44 scoring average as a junior, with a 99 18-hole average. She shot a 94 at the regional level and 110 at the sub-regional. Her sophomore-year averages were 62.67 for nine holes and 102.5 for 18.
Smock has earned multiple all-conference honors across all four sports — basketball, golf, softball and volleyball — during her tenure as a Husky.
“I’m happy for her that it was easy for her to figure out, ‘OK, golf or softball, which one do I want to play more?’” said Thomas, who is also on the softball staff. “I didn’t want to try and influence that because I wanted her to make that decision on her own.”
Smock noted Wartburg’s pre-physical therapy program track was crucial to her decision. Even more important than the sports aspect.
“My career choice, they have a really good program for it,” she said. “And the golf program seemed very inviting, and all of the aspects of the school are very inviting.
“Even if I wasn’t playing golf, I think I still would have gone to Wartburg. The school has everything I’m looking for.”