VAN HORNE — Hugs, handshakes and pats on the back.
The usual, and often lone, salve to a season’s conclusion were plentiful on the visitors’ side after Oelwein fell, 10-0, Thursday at Benton Community during the Class 3A Region 6 quarterfinal.
Macy Westendorf’s fourth-inning single was the lone hit Jessa DeMoss gave up, while Joslynn Melchert reached base one batter later on a fielder’s choice.
The Bobcats (26-14) scored two in the first, five in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
DeMoss hit a two-run home run and put in play the final ball that scored two on an error. Fionna McCleod hit a two-run homer, Hope Moore and Emma Townsley each tripled, and Benton scored all but the fourth-inning run with two-out rallies.
Ana Glawe and Calista Nolte were both 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Class 3A
Region 6 quarterfinal
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 8, New Hampton 0
Isabel Bernard and Jana Meyer each drove in two runs and three others plated one as the Cougars (26-6) rolled Wednesday in Sumner.
Meyer also scored twice and was one of four to garner two hits apiece. Bernard went 2 for 2, Greyson Smith was 2 for 3 and both Meyer and Addison Murray went 2 for 4. Sumner drew five walks, one apiece for its first five batters in the lineup.
Bernard and Meyer each stole three bases.
Murray scattered four hits across seven innings and struck out seven.
Class 1A
Region 7 quarterfinal
Edgewood-Colesburg 10, West Central 0
Edgewood’s Rachel Eglseder threw a six-inning perfect game on Wednesday in Edgewood to close the Blue Devils’ season. Eglseder struck out 13 of the 18 West Central (6-24) batters.
Senior Abagail Squires pitched 5 1/3 innings in her final appearance; she struck out two.
Baseball
Class 2A
District 5 semifinal
Denver 7, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 3
A six-run fifth inning by Denver, propelled by a pair of Sumner errors, was enough to end the Cougars’ season and continue the Cyclones’ upset ride Wednesday in Cascade.
Sumner (18-6) led, 2-1, going into the fifth before Denver (6-22) broke the game open. The Cougars rallied for one in sixth, but it was not enough.
Jaymison Howard went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a steal. Noah Henderson (two RBI, double) and Jaxon Willems each were 2 for 3.
Henderson allowed just one hit, but walked seven and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed just one earned run and struck out seven.
Seniors Kade Mitchell and Trace Meyer ended their careers.
“The guys played well overall. We hit the ball very well, we just needed some more timely hits,” head coach Brett Meyer said. “Our pitchers were battling a tough zone that Denver took advantage of that hurt us in the fifth inning.
“I believe we played a better game, but this is baseball, anything can happen. I’m very proud of these guys and I know they’ll be back and more dangerous next year.”