Oelwein lineman Parker Sperfslage and Wapsie Valley’s Brady Knight committed recently to play for Division III Wartburg College.
“I’m proud to announce that I am continuing my academic and football career at Wartburg College,” Sperfslage put out on social media Wednesday. “I’d like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, trainers and anyone else who have helped me along the way. I’d also like to thank my mom for going through this recruiting process.”
Sperfslage was named a first team 2A-District 4 defensive lineman after making 22.5 tackles, with 15 solo and 6.5 tackles for loss. He recovered one fumble and started at center for most of the season. Sperfslage also handled kickoff duties for a portion of the season.
Sperfslage was a two-year starter at center and joins former Husky offensive lineman Cooper Smock on the Knights’ roster. He plans to be Wartburg’s long-snapper.
A day later, Weepie committed.
“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Wartburg College to continue my football and academic career,” Weepie put out on social media. “I want to thank the Wartburg coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity.
“I appreciate the support from my parents and my two older brothers for setting a great example. Also a thanks to my friends and the Wapsie Valley coaching staff.”
Weepie’s older brother, Ben, recently graduated after playing for the Knights. Brady was a three-year offensive line starter for the Warriors who shifted positions this season from center to guard. He was named first team District 3-A in 2021 and battled through injury this season.
He joins former Warrior wide receiver Tyler Ott on the Knights’ roster.
West Central All-State running back Brandon Cushion previously committed to play baseball and football at Wartburg a month ago.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball 45, Dunkerton 30
Isabelle Elliott matched the Raiders with 30 points Thursday in Sumner. She added 16 rebounds and eight steals for the Cougars (12-3) and Alivia Lange scored seven, grabbed six rebounds and dishied out four assists.
Postseason bowling locations announced
Oelwein will head to Camanche’s Imperial Lanes to roll in the 1A state qualifying meet at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14. North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg will roll at Monticello’s Legacy Lanes.