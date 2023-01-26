Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein lineman Parker Sperfslage and Wapsie Valley’s Brady Knight committed recently to play for Division III Wartburg College.

“I’m proud to announce that I am continuing my academic and football career at Wartburg College,” Sperfslage put out on social media Wednesday. “I’d like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, trainers and anyone else who have helped me along the way. I’d also like to thank my mom for going through this recruiting process.”

