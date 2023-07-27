Always push for the spot.
The way freshman season went, Christian Stoler won’t have much to worry about.
Grand View University opens its 2023 fall camp Aug. 4, and the former Husky returns to campus as not only a veteran, but a returning starter who played all 14 games. And an all-conference first team selection.
“I would tell you we’ve got some pretty high expectations, especially after the year he had,” GVU offensive coordinator Derek Fulton said. “As a sophomore, you still consider him young. But he has a full year of games under his belt.”
Stoler concurred.
“There were definitely some nerves,” he said of being named a starter out of camp in 2022. “I was scared, honestly. But I’ve done it before — I did it (at Oelwein). It’s the same feeling built up inside, but there’s also happiness, excitement.”
Stoler was a mainstay at right guard for the Vikings as the program won its fourth consecutive Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division championship and reached the NAIA semifinal for a second straight season.
“I proved it to them. And myself. It was nice; a reassurance, for sure,” Stoler said. “It was one of the greatest feelings, just walking onto the field knowing ‘We’re capable of winning this game’ or ‘We’re going to probably win this game.’”
Stoler walked in as a 6-foot-2, 320-pound freshman. He figured on switching from the high school position of left tackle to the interior line — “I’m not 6-8, 350,” he joked — but had no preconceptions as camp began last season.
Fulton noted incoming offensive linemen can be the hardest to predict. When he and offensive line coach Jon Pilcher watched early camp workouts, Stoler stood out.
“A kid like Christian, you’re opening the season hoping he can help us right away,” Fulton said. “He just kept improving every week.”
“Just a couple days in, (coaches) pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to move you up with some older guys, see what you can do with that group,’” Stoler said. “I progressed from there.”
One of Stoler’s fondest moments was the phone call home to let the family know he was a starter.
“My mom started bawling, honestly,” Stoler chuckled. “She’s a very emotional person. Crying; ‘I knew you’d do it.’ Same with my dad. He got emotional. That was weird for me, a little.”
Fulton noted his size and work ethic led the staff to make that move.
“Christian was different, because he had the ability to do it,” Fulton said. “Maybe the technique wasn’t there right away, but the size and strides he was making told us as coaches he’d be able to play.
“It was also the commitment to get better right away. He had improvements to make in pass protection, but took so much pride in getting better that we felt he’d be ready and get better as the season went along.”
Mentored by AFCA All-American Honorable Mention Kaden Young and all-conference honorees like Javion Cladwell and Jayson Weiland, Stoler turned himself into an HOA North all-conference performer.
“Understanding the playbook was the biggest thing,” Stoler said. “I knew I could physically play, but mentally I had to understand what was going on during each play. At all the positions. It takes a lot of trust.
“Film, too. Understanding how to do that … is a lot different, too.”
Film study was hyper-focused to just the line. It was dedicated to reading opposing interior defensive tackles or nose guards and revolved around mainly pass protection. Grand View passed for nearly 3,6000 yards and has thrown for 3,000 or more for multiple consecutive seasons.
“Moving backward while someone is running at you is the hardest thing,” Stoler laughed. “It’s one of the most difficult things you can do on the line — kick-setting and dropping back with a 300-pound guy running at you that you have to stop with one punch, or a move.”
Fulton noted the staff recognized something his former coaches and teammates already knew: “He had a great sense of ownership and wanting to play with pride.”