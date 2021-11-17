Oelwein senior offensive lineman Christian Stoler was the only Husky named to the 2A District 4 first team when it was released recently.
Stoler started every game for Oelwein (1-7, 1-4) at left tackle and helped an offense that gathered 1,975 yards, with 1,477 on the ground.
“Christian was a four-year starter for us,” head coach Bob Lape said. “He has been a vital part of the team and has been a leader through his actions.”
Stoler was also the team’s kicker, with a 39.3 yards per kick average.
Sophomore fullback-linebacker Josh Ladeburg was selected to the second team, as was senior tight end-defensive end Colton Roete.
Ladeburg ran for 675 yards and five touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 168 yards and a score. He also scored a 2-point conversion. On defense, he collected 36.5 total tackles, with 26 solo, five for loss and a sack. He also recovered two fumbles.
“Josh has started his career with a bang and will get better each year,” Lape said. “He has worked very hard on improving his skills as a football player. We are excited to watch his development over the next two years.”
Roete ran once for two yards, caught three passes for 28 yards and spent most of his time as another blocking back in Oelwein’s run-based offense. Defensively, he garnered 34.5 tackles, with 27 solo and four for loss.
“Colton has been a player that has gotten better each year and has saved his best for his senior year,” Lape said.
Junior quarterback/defensive back Carter Jeanes and senior tight end Ethan Weber were named honorable mention.
Weber caught 11 passes for 151 yards. Jeanes completed 31 passes for 448 yards and a score and ran for 124 yards and three TDs.
On defense he made 15.5 tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.
“They are all well-deserving players, good kids and leaders on our football team,” Lape said. “They were the backbone of our team.”
Ethan DeTemmerman, Alex Duffy, Jeanes, Parker Sperfslage, Brandon Tournier and Weber were named to the All-Academic first team while Stoler and Westin Woodson were named second team.