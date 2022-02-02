Loyalty is a big concept to Christian Stoler.
He also saw the opportunity to be part of a special program.
The Oelwein four-year left tackle signed with NAIA Grand View University on Wednesday morning, securing another four years of playing football with the school that gave him his first college offer.
“They called me and offered me a scholarship in the middle of wrestling season as a junior,” Stoler said. “That meant a lot to me, them believing in me early. And they backed that up throughout the process.”
The Vikings went 14-1 last season, falling 38-28 to Morningside in the NAIA FCS national championship. Grand View reached the quarterfinal round in 2020 (7-1) and the semifinal round in 2019 (13-1).
It has won the Heart of America Athletic Conference North division the past two seasons (combined 8-0) and shared the 2019 conference title (5-0).
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him,” Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said. “Grand View is a very good program, they have excellent coaches and good facilities down there. If you go to a national championship game, you’ve got something.
“I think it’s a good deal for him.”
Stoler’s final two were Grand View and Division II Upper Iowa. The Vikings’ recent success won out.
“I love Upper Iowa, I’ve known it since I was little, but I just want to win a few more games than in high school,” Stoler said. “They went to a national championship last year. Hoping I can be part of a few more of those while I’m in the program.”
Stoler was named first-team District 4 2A last season after helping the Huskies accumulate 1,975 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns. He also had 21 tackles, with 15 solo and three for loss, as a defensive tackle.
Oelwein accumulated 2,519 yards of offense and 23 TDs during his junior season, and he picked up 23 tackles, with 16 solo and 2.5 for loss.
Stoler was also Oelwein’s primary kickoff specialist for the past two years.
Grand View also plays a junior varsity football schedule. Stoler noted he’ll be able to “fight for a job all the time.”
“I’m looking forward to that. There are a few younger guys that played last year, so that gave me some hope, too.
“It’s kind of crazy to think I’m going from Oelwein to a big city like Des Moines, but it’s going to be fun and new and I think I’ll enjoy it.”
While Stoler clearly has grown physically since moving to high school, Lape was more impressed with the mental growth during his career.
“He’s much smarter … he’s a good football player, but his intelligence of the sport is a lot better,” the coach said. “He understands the game, understands what we tried to accomplish and what his position is about. That’s going to take him a long way at the next level. Understanding the concepts of what they are trying to get accomplished, he’s very good at that.”