Hung on just enough.
Oelwein freshman Brandon Tournier was one of three golfers to card an 80 during Wednesday’s Class 3A Clear Lake Sectional at Veterans Memorial Golf Club.
In doing so, he advanced to the Decorah District meet Monday at Oneota Golf Course.
Oelwein shot a 342 as a team and placed sixth.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the team championship and had the individual medalist, which allowed the runner-up and anyone placing third to advance. Tournier closed in a three-way tie with Charles City’s Trevor White and Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Ruben Salinas.
“Some of the shots you had to adjust a little bit, but it was a nice day,” Tournier said of playing on a course right off the lake. “I really didn’t play my best golf, but I just scored well, I guess. I made my way around the course and when I needed to take advantage, I took advantage.”
He birdied three holes.
Ethan Anderson shot an 84, with Owen Gieselman at an 86. Camden Huffman carded a 92 to close the team scoring. Carter Jeanes (94) and Trevor Kane (96) broke 100.
Starmont wins sectional
to reach district level
The Stars posted a 352 Wednesday to beat the field at the Edgewood-Colesburg Sectional by 10 strokes and advance to Monday’s district round. Garrett Woodhouse was runner-up with an 83, two back of medalist honors. Teammate Jacob Goedken was two back of him with an 85, while Jase Tommasin (91) and Isaac Meade (93) rounded out the scoring.
West Central’s Brandon Cushion shot a 91 to lead the Blue Devils (421, sixth).