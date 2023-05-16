DIKE — Brandon Tournier looked toward his mother, Carrie.
“I was in the bathroom for 20 minutes before warmups,” the sophomore said as his mother persisted he stop talking about early-morning stomach issues prior to the Class 2A Dike-New Hartford district championship round at Fox Ridge Golf Club.
As Tournier grinned, senior Carter Jeanes, seated across from him at the small table, smiled.
“Call it your flu game,” Jeanes said.
“I like that,” Tournier said.
Oelwein’s sophomore shook off the morning illness, which he noted were most likely nerves, and a triple-bogey on the par-3 No. 13 to shoot a one-under-par 71 and qualify for the Class 2A state meet next Monday and Tuesday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
The triple bogey dropped Tournier from even par to plus-3 with five holes left Monday. He rebounded quickly, posting two birdies and a final-hole eagle to save his round.
“I really wasn’t thinking about (the triple) too much, because I knew on the upcoming hole, it was an easy par-4,” Tournier said. “I had a little bit of anger in that drive, and I ended up driving the green. It was a tap-in birdie, too; almost made an eagle. That was a good reset.”
Tournier’s late run garnered par on the back nine with a 36; he opened the day with a front-nine 35. His full round included an eagle and four birdies.
“I feel good,” Tournier said. “I got a lesson last week that helped, and I had the mindset today I’m going to come out here and play the best that I can.
“I had a lot of good holes, a lot of nice shots I really needed.”
Tournier noted of the eagle on 18 he had a similar drive during his practice round, and a calmer wind at the moment helped. His drive landed 15 feet from the pin for a 2 on the par-4 hole.
Oelwein shot a season-best 312 to place fourth, two behind Columbus Catholic and four off a second-place tie with Hudson. The North Iowa Cedar League went 1-4, with regional champion Grundy Center shooting a 296.
“Our guys have shown a lot of resilience through tough holes. That’s one thing we’ve really tried to work on this year,” head coach Derek Keuennen said. “We are in the toughest district in the state of Iowa, with four of the top six teams competing here today. We have great competition, day-in, day-out, during the season.”
Ethan Anderson was one of seven golfers with a 76, while Trevor Kane’s 80 and Owen Gieselman’s 85 rounded out the team scoring. Carter Jeanes (96) and Maddox Pattison (97) were the fifth and sixth scores.
While there were a handful or two of birdies across the sextet’s scoring, the Huskies also posted five triple-bogeys and a 13 on a par-5 hole.
Yet, the 312 was one stroke better than the sectional score and five from advancing.
“It’s disappointing that we didn’t go (as a team), but it’s also impressive we shot that low,” Gieselman said. “That’s our lowest score of the year.
“We’re only going to get better.”
Added Pattison: “We’ll be back here next year. We have a really solid golf team. There are five of us returning for varsity. We have a good chance to be back next year and do it again.”
Kuennen chuckled when it was pointed out the 2022 season ended with Oelwein nearly reaching the district round, with Tournier advancing and 2023 will end with the team nearly reaching state, and Tournier advancing.
“It’s a big leap. I think this whole season built up to this point,” Kuennen said. “We came up a little short today, on the scoreboard, but I don’t think we came up short. They responded well to pressure, played some really stiff competition today pretty tough. I’m proud of them.”