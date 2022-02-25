Molly Trumblee looked through her FAFSA information from Grand View University in Cedar Rapids.
She saw a letter and immediately phoned her mom.
“It showed up in the mail and I was like, ‘Oh. OK,’” she laughed Friday. “I called my mom and was like, ‘Mom, they gave me a scholarship to play
volleyball.’
“They gave me a
scholarship. After that, I had to send in my recruiting video and things like that.”
Trumblee signed to play for the NAIA Vikings on Friday surrounded by family and friends. Once content on just going to the University of Iowa as a student, the liberio heads to Cedar Rapids to pursing a degree in nursing and continue to play volleyball.
Seated to her left after the signing ceremony, Huskies head coach Lee Andersen grinned.
“There are lots of
communication trees
everywhere you go,”
Andersen said. “I knew there were some opportunities if she wanted to play and I knew there was an interest from her.
“So, I did a little looking around, too, and just floated her name around a little bit and sent out some stuff.”
Grand View (25-15) went 0-2 at the NAIA national championship tournament. It was 16-3 in the Heart of America Conference and the junior varsity team went 14-8.
“Grand View had been a debate,” Trumblee said. “I was going to go to Iowa, to their nursing program and everything like that. Then I got that letter and was like, ‘Wow, maybe I can go to Grand View, get it all there.’
“They have a great
nursing program. It’s one of the top programs in Iowa, and obviously there is the volleyball, and they are really good at volleyball.”
Trumblee played three years of varsity ball for Andersen, compiling 355 digs, seven assists, four kills and three aces from her back-row position.
She had a 69 percent serving clip (27 for 39).
She didn’t participate in club volleyball, which added to her own intrigue of how Grand View received information.
Andersen quickly noted he put feelers out, but her ability and talent was the clincher.
“Molly’s a great example of putting in four consistent, legitimate, hardworking years,” Andersen said. “We’re a small school in a small rural area, but opportunities are out there for the kids that really want to pursue them and put in the time and effort consistently. She’s a great example of that.”
She joins classmate Christian Stoler as a future Viking athlete.
“I’m excited to go and see what the college atmosphere is and the competitiveness of it,” she said.