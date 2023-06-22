MAYNARD — Psychic? Soothsayer?
Manifester of destiny?
Whatever, one wants to term it, it was Bob Lape who called it.
West Central head coach Brad Wild called time in the top of the seventh inning to speak with his team.
Oelwein’s Macy Westendorf was headed to the plate with courtesy runner Layla Berry at second and Kinzie See at first.
Lape, the Huskies head coach, spoke into existence the at-bat.
“Layla and Kinzie came over and Lape’s like, ‘Macy is going to hit a line drive,’” Westendorf recalled. “‘And Layla is going to score. Kinzie you’re going to get to third base. Macy you’re getting to all the way to second after you hit a line drive.’
“I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”
So it is said, so shall it be written.
Westendorf’s two-out crack back up the middle, brought Berry home and saw See safe at third as the Huskies expanded their one-run lead.
It opened a floodgate, as Oelwein scored four in the top of the seventh on the way to a 5-0 victory Wednesday at Suckow Field at Maynard City Park.
“If we wouldn’t have scored, we would have gotten in our heads and maybe made errors and they would have scored,” Westendorf said. “That pushed us to get hits.”
An error during Grace Gearhart’s at-bat plated See and Westendorf, then Emma Smock drove in Gearhart for the final tally.
“It kinda set in we had to start hitting because it was 1-0,” Aspen Weir said. “It was like, ‘Well, we better get some more runs.’”
The frame made a hard-luck loser of Blue Devil senior hurler Abby Squires, who allowed just Westendorf’s top of the first run and held the visitors scoreless for five frames after that.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Squires said. “Oelwein is a good team. Every inning, we just focused on getting three outs. Oelwein hit the ball well, it was just right to where we were for most of the game.
“We focused on getting one out at a time and it worked out in our favor for the most part. Until the last inning.”
Gifted breathing room, Weir shook off a leadoff single by Lilly Eitel to sandwich a groundout back to the circle between strikeouts to close her complete game.
Weir struck out 12 and weaved in and out of trouble in four different innings. West Central (4-18) had its leadoff batter reach base in three of them, but only Faith Steinbronn, in the bottom of the first, got as far as third base.
“Whatever the score was, I was still going to go out and put out my max effort in the last inning,” Weir said. “Lately, I’ve felt a lot more confident in my pitches and I feel like I’m throwing a lot harder than the beginning of the season.”
During the game, Lape kept repeating to both Weir and catcher Jaylynn Craun “just pitch.” She walked three and gave up two hits.
“It took some pressure off my shoulders,” Weir said. “Obviously, we moved inside and outside still, but it just … I feel like it’s easier when I’m told ‘just throw it in there’ than ‘aim it at a spot.’”
Westendorf went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Joslynn Melchert was 2 for 3.
Smock and Weir each were 1 for 4 with an RBI.
“It was a good game,” Squires said. “We played our best defensive we have all year, and if we could have just got the bats going, we could have come out on top, I think.”
Squires allowed just one earned run and scattered seven hits. She went 1 for 2 with a walk.
Eitel also went 1 for 2 with a walk.