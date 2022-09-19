It takes the effort of a team, sometimes a program, to be successful. Success is defined in many ways — a victory is not a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont-West Central: The West Central senior won his fourth meet in four events, clocking 16:47.88 seconds at the Starmont Invitational.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior placed second overall and first in the 2A/3A/4A division of the Starmont Invitational, clocking 19:30.99. She re-set her school record and led the Cougars to third place in the 2A-4A race.
Oelwein’s boys: The Huskies won their third meet in three events, scoring 45 points. Four runners — Conall Sauser, Ray Gearhart, Benjamin Driscoll and Jacob Sullivan — were in the top 10, and Caleb Schunk placed 26th.
Wapsie Valley girls: The Warriors placed third in the 1A race in Arlington, led by Brylee Bellis (20:58.22) and Ava VanDaele (21:01.8). The pair placed 7-8 overall.
Tyrone Armstead, Oel: The senior made 4 tackles, with 1.5 for loss and a sack, during a 36-20 victory.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore ran for 88 yards and a touchdown, caught one pass for a 30-yard TD, ran an interception back for a 30-yard TD and recovered a fumble during a 66-0 victory.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior threw for 241 yards and three TDs on 11 completions during a 68-32 loss. He also ran for 40 yards, made 8.5 tackles, and recovered a fumble.
Carter Jeanes, Oel: The senior complete three passes for 67 yards and a TD. He ran for 102 yards and one TD.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior ran for 154 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 40 yards and a TD during a 42-14 win. He made 5.5 tackles, with 1.5 for loss, and kicked extra points.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior ran for 48 yards and caught five passes for 93 yards in a 45-23 loss.
Tatum Nuss, S-F: The sophomore threw a 7-yard TD, ran for seven yards, and intercepted two passes, with one returned for a touchdown.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The senior threw for 114 yards and a TD on 12 completions and ran for 28 yards and a TD.
Jadyn Rouse, WC: The senior caught three passes for 117 yards and two TDs. He made 6.5 tackles.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior accounted for 27 kills, 17 digs, nine aces, two blocks and two assists as the Warriors went 7-0 during the week.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The senior accounted for 78 kills, 42 digs, 10 aces and three blocks as the Cougars went 4-1 duirng the week. She also surpassed 1,000 kills.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior accounted for 53 kills, 42 digs, nine assists, five aces and three blocks. She was named to the Lisbon all-tournament team
Sydney Matthias, WV: The senior accounted for 128 assists, 41 digs, 22 kills, 13 aces and 3.5 blocks. She was named to the Lisbon all-tournament team and surpassed 2,000 assists and 100 aces.
Zoey Reisner, Oel: The senior accounted for 15 digs, five kills, four aces and 1.5 blocks in the Huskies’ lone match.
Payten Seehase, S-F: The senior accounted for 51 assists, 24 digs, 14 kills, five aces and three blocks.