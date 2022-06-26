The Huskies ended the week with a 14-0 three-inning, run-rule victory Friday in Postville. Zoey Reisner went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in, three runs scored and a double while Emma Smock went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Aspen Weir drove in two and Ella Schunk struck out four in three innings for Oelwein (5-17).
S-F-T 11, South Winneshiek 0, 4 innings
The Cougars (17-5) scored eight in the fourth to close the run-rule game Friday in Sumner. Morgan Brandt hit a home run and drive in three, Chloe Bolte drove in three and went 3 for 3 and Aubree Land went 2 for 2 with two RBI, a double, a triple and three runs scored.
Saela Steege struck out eight in five innings while tossing a perfect game.
Springville 13, West Central 2
The Orioles scored multiple runs each inning during the five-inning win Friday in Springville. No statistics were available for West Central (5-16).
Baseball
South Winn 1, S-F-T 0
The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the fourth Friday in Calmar. Tatum Nuss and Noah Henderson each went three innings, combining for nine strikeouts. Nuss allowed just one hit but walked four.
Jaymison Howard was 2 for 3 for the Cougars (8-9).