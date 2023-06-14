The skid is over.
Oelwein scored five runs in the top of the first, Grace Gearhart drove in two and the Huskies beat Grundy Center, 10-1, in Grundy on Tuesday. Oelwein (7-10) broke a seven-game skid.
Alexa Berryman went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Emma Smock doubled and scored three runs as one of six Huskies to grab two hits apiece. Mallory Bratten, Jaylynn Craun and Aspen Weir all collected RBIs.
Weir pitched a complete game; she scattered five hits, walked one and allowed no earned runs. Weir struck out three.
Clarksville 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 2, 8 innings
The host scored two in the top of the first Tuesday in Sumner, but the Indians (15-0) rallied for two in the top of the seventh and one in the eighth.
Isabelle Elliott went 2 for 3, Alivia Seehase went 2 for 4 and Isabel Bernard went 2 for 5. Addison Murray drove in two and pitched all eight innings for the Cougars (16-4).
Murray allowed seven hits and hit a batter. She struck out two and allowed two earned runs.
Clayton Ridge 9, West Central 6
Hannah Scott went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a steal and Emily Edeker went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI on Monday in Maynard.
Brooklyn Rose scored twice while Lilly Eitel and Abby Squires added RBIs for the Blue Devils (2-15, 0-8).
Dike-New Hartford 4, Oelwein 3
The Wolverines scored four in the sixth inning to down the Huskies on Monday in Dike. Gearhart drove in two, Macy Westendorf tripled and Berryman, Joslynn Melchert and Zoey Reisner each went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Berryman doubled twice and Reisner doubled once.
Baseball
Wapsie Valley 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Big innings on offense propelled the Warriors to a win at home Tuesday.
Wapsie scored three in the first and used a four-run fourth to break a deadlock. Hunter Curley got the save with a top of the seventh two-out strikeout after the Falcons closed within the final scoreline.
Garet Shannon went four innings for the victory, striking out five while allowing eight hits and two walks.
Blake Hesse and Tucker Ladeburg each went 3 for 4, four others had two hits apiece and Manny Huebner, Ladeburg and Jacob Schoer each drove in two runs for the Warriors (13-9).
Grundy Center 6, Oelwein 2
Chris Rocha snagged the lone RBI and went 1 for 3 Tuesday in Grundy Center. Parker Sperfslage was 1 for 1, and Carter Jeanes went 1 for 3 with a triple and scored a run.
Terick Pryor was hit twice and went 5 2/3 innings on the mound. Pryor allowed four hits, walked five and hit a batter. He struck out three.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, S-F-T 6
Jaxon Willems doubled twice, drove in four and went 3 for 4 on Tuesday in Gladbrook, but it was not enough to help the Cougars win on the road. Kade Mitchell homered and Jaymison Howard went 2 for 3; S-F-T (11-3) also found out it lost Tatum Nuss for the season to an injury.
Starmont-West Central sweeps Springville
The StarDevils scored 24 runs in a 13-1, 11-0 sweep Monday in Arlington. Brandon Cushion went 1 for 3 with five runs, five walks, four steals and two RBI. Brooks Ingels went 1 for 7 with two RBI and two steals.